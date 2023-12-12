Actor Leonardo DiCaprio joked in London about how good American athletes were and also mentioned Arsenal football league.

Leonardo DiCaprio joked about sports and more during a Killers of the Flower Moon event.

The actor was at a small gathering at Odeon Luxe in London with co-star Lily Gladstone when he made the funny commentary on sports, Deadline reports.

Leonardo DiCaprio's “What's Arsenal?” comment

Overseas, soccer — or football — is king. It was a good opportunity to compare American sports with theirs.

Regarding whether English Premier League teams were better than athletes in the U.S., DiCaprio took a jab at their players.

“Better than Michael Jordan?” he said. “The greatest basketball player ever!”

Beyond that, he hinted that he pays no attention to soccer. In an extra gut punch, he asked, “What's Arsenal?” The comment refers to Arsenal FC (football club), which is an English professional football club based in Holloway, North London.

Also, Leo discussed promoting Killers of the Flower Moon at the event and how it's been rough with the recent strikes.

“We didn't get to talk or promote for the longest time because of the strike,” he said. “We're making up for lost time.”

Additionally, he was asked about doing another Scorsese movie. In regards to it, it seems like it's a bit of a big commitment for now.

“This one took seven years of development and production. It would be great but any film takes time to develop. There's rights to get right. We went up for this a couple of times,” he said.

Plus, he was tight-lipped on his next project.

“I have one, but I don't think I'm allowed to discuss it. I want to, but I don't think I'm allowed. I would love to give you a scoop, but I can't,” the actor added.

Leonardo DiCaprio seemed to be having fun at this event. We're not sure how the London press took his soccer comment, but at least he knew the name of the popular football club.