The Tampa Bay Lightning look to stay undefeated as they face the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Senators prediction and pick.

The Lightning come into the game sitting at 3-0-0 on the year. They opened up with a win on the road against Carolina, before having a game postponed due to Hurricane Milton. They would then beat Vancouver and Vegas at home to move to 3-0-0 on the year. Meanwhile, Ottawa is 2-2-0 on the year. They opened up with a win over the Panthers, before falling to the Canadiens. They would win in overtime, 8-7, over the Kings, before falling last time out to the Devils.

Here are the Lightning-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Senators NHL Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -114

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-255)

Moneyline: -105

Over: 6.5 (115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How To Watch Lightning vs Senators

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Tampa Bay Lightning now have Jake Guentzel on the top line, replacing Steven Stamkos. Guenztel scored 30 goals between his time in Pittsburgh and Carolina last year while having 47 assists. Guentzel has four assists on the year. Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov will join him on the top line. Point had 46 goals and 44 assists last year for 90 total points. He has two goals and an assist this year. Meanwhile, Kucherov was great, with 44 goals and 100 assists, good for 144 points last year. Kucherov already has seven points on the season, with six goals and an assist.

The Lightning also returned Brandon Hagle to help the second line. Hagel played all 82 games last year with 26 goals and 49 assists, good for 76 total points. Hage has two goals and an assist this year. The third line is headlined by Nicholas Paul, who already has three assists this year. Finally, the Lightning brought back their top blueline option. Victor Hedman had 13 goals and 63 assists last year, good for fourth on the team in points. Hedman has four assists this year.

It is expected to be Andrei Vasilevskiy in goal for this one. He was 30-20-2 last year with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Vasilevskiy was ninth in the NHL in wins, but 28th in goals-against average and 33rd in save percentage. He is 3-0 on the year with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. Last time out, Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 25 shots.

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ottawa Senators are returning their top line from last year. Brady Tkachuk leads the line. Last year he led the team with 37 goals, while also having 37 assists. He has a goal and five assists so far this year. He will be joined by Tim Stutzle. Stutzle was second on the team while leading the team in assists. Stutzle had 18 goals and 52 assists last year, for a total of 70 points. He has three goals and three assists on the year already. Rounding out the line is Claude Giroux. Giroux had 21 goals and 43 assists last year, while he has added a goal this year and an assist this year.

Drake Batherson will be leading the second line. He was third on the team in points last year. Batherson had 28 goals and 38 assists last year. Batherson had a goal and two assists this year. Meanwhile, Josh Norris has been solid already this year. He has two goals and two assists already on the season. Further, blueliner Jake Sanderson has also been solid this year. He has a goal and three assists on the year, with all four points coming on the power play.

Linus Ullmark is expected to be in goal for the Senators for this one. Ullmark is 1-1 this year with a 2.58 goals-against average. He also has a .914 save percentage this year. He was great in his first start of the year, stopping 31 of 32 shots in the game. Still, he struggled against the Canadiens. Ullmark stopped just 22 of 26 shots in the game and took the loss to the Canadiens.

Final Lightning-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Tampa Bay Lightning is the favorite in this early-season NHL match with the Ottawa Senators. This should be a solid goaltending battle between Andrei Vasilevsky and Linus Ullmark. Vasilevsky has been the better goaltender on the year, and Ullmark has been dealing with injury issues. Further, the Lightning are the better offensive unit. they are scoring well this year, and have multiple lines of scoring options. The Senators do have a solid first line, but that will not be enough in this one. Take the Lightning.

Final Lightning-Senators Prediction & Pick: Lightning ML (-114)