Round 27 of the French Football League will come to a close as AS Monaco (15-6-5) takes on the visiting Stade de Reims (9-13-4) at the Stade Louis II in Fontvieille, M Monaco. Catch our Ligue 1 odds series and see our discussion on the Monaco-Reims prediction and pick.

Monaco has been in a bit of a slump as their last three games resulted to a UEFA Europa League exit against Leverkusen, a 0-3 defeat against Nice, and a 2-2 deadlock with Troyes. Monaco hopes it will not give up its third spot in Ligue 1 by winning this game over Reims.

The Red and Whites perch at the ninth spot, successfully getting to the top half of the table. Will Still’s side also eased through with a 1-0 win over Ajaccio. Reims is on a four-game unbeaten run and hopes to make to extend that run into five.

Why Monaco Can Beat Reims

Monaco is winless in its last three games, yet they are still third in the Ligue 1 table, four points off second-placed Marseille to secure an automatic UEFA Champions League qualification spot next campaign. After a 3-2 advantage in the first leg of the Europa knockout matches against Leverkusen, Monaco went with a 2-3 scoreline in the second leg. The Monacans eventually lost in the penalty shootout.

Philippe Clement’s side has the upper hand heading to Fontvieille, and they will fancy their chances of advancing. Monaco has a 7-2-4 record at home, scoring 29 goals while conceding 22. They have the sixth-best home record among the 20 teams in France’s top flight.

While many of their matches in France and in Europe this season have been unpredictable, this group is sure to find the back of the net. Monaco has scored 55 goals in 26 matches in Ligue 1, 38 coming off of assists. This is the result of putting up 12.9 total shots, 8.2 successful dribbles, and 4.4 corner kicks per game. Wissam Ben Yedder and Breel Embolo lead the team with 16 and 12 goals, respectively. Caio Henrique has seven assists to his name, while Aleksandr Golovin has six. Axel Disasi has five goal contributions in this campaign so far.

Monaco is on a cold streak. Despite this, the team can still withstand the opponents. Kevin Volland and Jean Lucas are absent for the Monacans. Vanderson, Guillermo Maripan, and Mohamed Camara are doubtful to make an appearance. Clement will likely field Ben Yedder and Eliesse Ben Seghir to spearhead the attack. Golovin will take the midfield along with Eliot Matazo, Youssouf Fofana, and Krepin Diatta. Alexander Nubel will take on goalkeeping duties.

Why Reims Can Beat Monaco

Reims is in the ninth spot of the Ligue 1 table, barely above the middle of the standings. With 40 points earned from nine wins and 13 draws in 26 games, Reims looks like they are still up for survival in France’s top flight. Their last taste of defeat came in February against Toulouse in the Coupe de France. Reims’ last loss in Ligue 1 was in September when today’s hosts gave them a 3-0 thumping.

After that defeat, Reims went on a 16-game unbeaten run. Reims is once again making a stretch of games to stay unbeaten, which is now currently at four. This current active win streak includes wins against Troyes, Toulouse, and Ajaccio, as well as a goalless draw with Nice. The last four games also ended with clean sheets. Reims is boasting a 2-9-2 record when playing away, which is the 10th-best mark in the league.

Manager Will Still hopes that Folarin Balogun continues his scoring run. In 22 starts in 25 games played, he has found the back of the net 15 times. He has the fifth-best scoring record this season, wherein Kylian Mbappe, Jonathan David, Alexandre Lacazette, and Monaco’s Ben Yedder are ahead of him. Junya Ito, Marshall Munetsi, and Alexis Flips also contributed to the 12 goals scored by Reims in this campaign. Jens Cajuste and Kamory Doumbia have four goal contributions for the team.

Emmanuel Agbadou is the main absentee for Reims. Reims hopes to make 13.7 total shots, 4.2 corner kicks, and 1.3 goals per game. In the defensive end, the Red and Whites hope to match or exceed club averages of 19.8 tackles, 11.7 interceptions, 16.7 clearances, and 3.2 saves.

Final Monaco-Reims Prediction & Pick

Two budding teams in France are set to deliver a wonderful match. Monaco has a penchant for goals while Reims likes to keep clean sheets in their game. A similar outing last September may be expected, but Reims should get the win this time.

Final Monaco-Reims Prediction & Pick: Stade de Reims (+350), Over 2.5 goals (-154)