Gunna, the YSL rapper, recently encountered a heckler while enjoying some retail therapy at a mall. The heckler filmed himself calling Gunna a “rat,” prompting an immediate response from the rapper's vigilant bodyguard, TMZ shares. In the video, the critic called out, “N-gga, Gunna the rat,” as Gunna and his crew walked behind him.

The bodyguard quickly confronted the heckler, demanding him to repeat what he had said. However, the man refused to comply, dodging the question and stating, “Whatever I wanted to say, bro.” Unyielding, the bodyguard persisted, asking again for him to repeat the slur. The heckler warned that he would “sue the hell outta y’all” if things turned violent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Despite facing accusations of cooperating with authorities in the past, Gunna denied any involvement in such actions after accepting a plea deal. He clarified that he had not made any statements, been interviewed, cooperated, or agreed to testify for or against any party in the case. He asserted that he had no intention of being involved in the trial process.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gunna chose to walk away from the situation at the mall, avoiding any escalation, and the video concluded without any physical altercation. Despite facing such hecklers, Gunna remains focused on his music and career.

The incident sheds light on the challenges celebrities like Gunna face in the public eye, where they are often subjected to criticism and scrutiny. Their security teams play a crucial role in protecting them from potential threats and maintaining their safety.

As for Gunna, he continues to be unwavering in his dedication to his music and craft, determined to rise above the controversies that have surrounded him.