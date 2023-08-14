Some of those in attendance of Lil Durk's show at the United Center in Chicago have been injured after a false shooting report.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that a 20-year-old woman was stabbed in the forehead, and three others (including two young boys and one armed with a rifle) were taken to the hospital after the Chicago police responded to a false report of an active shooter at the United Center. The incident caused Lil Durk's concert on August 12 to be cut short.

In a statement, the police said that the “incident was not bona fide. There was no active shooter.”

“It became apparent for all involved that ending the show early was in everyone’s best interest as the safety of our guests and employees is a priority,” the United Center said in a statement. “We are thankful that initial incident reports were false and that guests exited the facility safely.”

The 20-year-old woman had gotten into an altercation that went from verbal to physical with three other woman, the Chicago police revealed. She was hit in the face and body by the women before a fourth person stabbed her in the forehead with a sharp object (she was treated on the scene).

“I'm fine,” the woman told the Sun-Times. “I'm just in pain from the incident.”

A woman named Christina Holt (35) took two of her nephews, who were 10 and 11, to the Lil Durk concert. It was their first ever concert but were injured during a “stampede” of the concert's attendees rushing out — they spent the night at Rush Hospital as a result. “It was horrible, we were all so terrified,” Holt said.