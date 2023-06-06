Rumors have been circulating about the hefty price tag attached to J. Cole's collaboration with Lil Durk on the track All My Life. The Twitter account Raphouse TV claimed that Durkio paid J. Cole a staggering $978,000 for his feature, citing Cole's alleged rate of $2,000 per word, with his verse consisting of 489 words, Complex reports.

However, Ibrahim “IB” Hamad, J. Cole's manager, quickly dismissed the rumor, calling it out as false. Hamad took to Twitter to respond to the claim, simply posting a cap emoji, indicating that the reported one-verse payout was far from the truth.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The speculation around Cole's feature payment seems to have stemmed from his 2018 verse on the song The London, where he raps, “A verse from me is like eleven birds, I did the math it's like 2000 dollars every word.” But Hamad's response makes it clear that the rumored figure is entirely baseless.

The collaboration between J. Cole and Lil Durk, All My Life, was released as the lead single for Durk's recent album, Almost Healed. Durk himself praised Cole's contribution, admitting that Cole outshined him on the track. He expressed his respect for Cole's lyrical prowess, noting that it takes multiple listens to fully grasp the depth of his verses.

While the exact details of J. Cole's feature fee for All My Life remain undisclosed, Hamad's response indicates that the reported $1 million figure is far from accurate. As fans continue to enjoy the collaboration between the two acclaimed artists, the focus remains on the quality of the music rather than the speculative price tags.