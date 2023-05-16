The WGA writers’ strike has been hitting every corner of the industry hard, and it appears that the 2023 Tony Awards will be no different as Lin-Manuel Miranda makes a major decision about his involvement in the ceremony.

The 2023 Tony Awards ceremony is set to take place on June 11 and it was revealed that Miranda was initially planning on writing a number for the show. Thanks to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, we know that’s no longer the case as Miranda has pulled out in support of the WGA writers’ strike.

Despite this new roadblock, the show will go on during its scheduled June 11 at 8 pm ET slot for CBS, and returning host Ariana DeBose is still slated to host in some capacity. The show will be televised and unscripted as THR notes in their report.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Broadway legend, as he wrote In The Heights in 2005 — which was later adapted for Warner Bros. — and gained mainstream popularity with Hamilton (in which he initially starred in as the titular historical figure). Miranda has also had a number of film roles in recent years, including ones in Moana, Star Wars The Force Awakens and Rise of Skywalker, Mary Poppins Returns, and Encanto. He’s also a producer and was involved with the music on the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid film.

In 2021, Miranda made his feature-length directorial debut with Tick, Tick… Boom! which told the story of Jonathan Larson (played by Andrew Garfield). The film was a huge hit for Netflix, and it was nominated for two Academy Awards including Best Actor for Garfield.

The 2023 Tony Awards will be broadcast on June 11 at 8 pm ET on CBS.