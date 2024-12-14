It was exciting news to hear that the Detroit Lions added Jamal Adams to their team, though he had been in the practice squad until Saturday's news. As Adams continues getting adjusted to the Lions, he will be activated from the practice squad to the roster to play in a crucial game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The former All-Pro defensive back started the current season with the Tennessee Titans but was released out of his request back in October. Now joining a team in Detroit that has championship aspirations, he would say that he is “back around winning football again,” according to Audacy.

“It felt like being back around winning football again,” Adams said. “Like, playoff atmosphere. The energy just felt like, I’m supposed to be here, man. I’m supposed to be a part of this.”

“But hey, this is like a new chapter in my life, and I’m forever grateful for it,” Adams continued. “Went to Tennessee, it didn’t work out, asked for my release, went home, trained, worked my tail off and a couple weeks later I got the call, man. And no better organization than this.”

Lions' Jamal Adams calls his current team a “special group”

Adams has ties with the Lions as fellow star Quandre Diggs played with him on the Seattle Seahawks and even this season with the Titans. While there is some familiarity, there was some slight change as he had to change his number from the usual 33 to 25, which was no doubt getting used to, but he expressed and emphasized how “grateful” he is to play for the Lions.

“I’m getting used to it sadly,” Adams said. “People will be like, ‘What up 2-5!' or, ‘Let’s go, 2-5!' and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Oh, they talking about me!’ It’s cool, man. At the end of the day, it is just a number. I’m just more so grateful to be on the field with these guys and have an opportunity.”

“It’s a special group, obviously, and the record speaks for itself, but it’s even better people in the organization,” Adams continued. “I'm fortunate enough to be a part of it.”

He made his Lions debut on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, where he played eight snaps, making one tackle. Fans are hoping to see more action for the former first-round pick by the Jets, as he was selected with the sixth overall pick in 2017.

Expand Tweet



At any rate, the Lions next face the Bills, which will no doubt be one of the more highly anticipated matchups of the weekend as the team is currently 12-1, tied for the best record in the NFL along with the Kansas City Chiefs.