On Sunday, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers earned their second win of the season with a thrilling come-from-behind effort against the New Orleans Saints. Despite trailing 17-0 entering the fourth quarter from Lambeau Field, Love helped lead the Packers on consecutive scoring drives in the final frame to help Green Bay get over the hump.

On the afternoon, Jordan Love completed 22/44 passes for 259 yards, one interception, and one touchdown, but it was his resounding performance in the fourth quarter that caused a firestorm of reactions from X, formerly known as Twitter.

As time expired, Love was seen hyping up Packers fans immediately following a missed Saints field goal that sealed the win for Green Bay.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

QB 1! WHAT A COMEBACK! Jordan Love secures his first win at Lambeau Field as @packers QB! pic.twitter.com/zhka9vUj4w — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Although he didn't have his best start to the game, Love racked up the majority of his stats with the game hanging in the balance for Green Bay.

Jordan Love in the last quarter and a half vs the Saints: ▫️208 total yards

▫️2 Total touchdowns

▫️14/24

▫️lead 17-0 4th quarter comeback Resilient pic.twitter.com/CzSgRPDn8o — 🦉 (@R4YALL3N) September 24, 2023

Others noted the various injuries that Green Bay was dealing with that they were able to overcome en route to the victory.

Jordan Love just went out there without his: •all pro left tackle

•pro bowl left guard

•pro bowl running back

•number 1 wideout and led a 4th quarterback comeback and won. pic.twitter.com/LYI7RBlwt9 — RELA 𝕏 (@itzzSKL) September 24, 2023

The result this week was essentially the antithesis of what occurred last week for the Packers. In Week Two, Green Bay held a double digit advantage heading into the fourth quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons.

However, they would ultimately relinquish that lead and lose courtesy of a late Falcons field goal.

Against the Saints, however, the Packers more than made up for the embarrassment, engineering a comeback to wipe away the bitter taste that may have been left over from a week ago.