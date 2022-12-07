By Kendall Capps · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Rams Week 14 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders is a battle of fan bases. Despite leaving Los Angeles years ago, the Raiders still have hundreds of thousands of fans there. Meanwhile, the Rams have struggled to gain a big enough fan base to sell out their brand new stadium. There are generally close to half road fans during home games, but this game could actually see more silver and black. That will only make things more difficult for Los Angeles.

The Rams season has not gone as planned, to say the least. They are 3-9 and have lost six straight games. But things are actually much worse than that. The Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with a spinal contusion and is expected to miss the rest of the season. But that’s only the beginning of it.

All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp is on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair an ankle injury. Allen Robinson is also on IR with a foot injury. Future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald missed the first game of his career in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

All of the injuries have left John Wolford as the starting quarterback. It’s so bad that Los Angeles even claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers earlier Tuesday.

The Super Bowl parade where Rams players talked about running it back must feel a lifetime ago. Donald is likely second-guessing his decision to continue playing and stave off retirement. Nevertheless, Sean McVay is still going to have his guys ready to play Thursday night.

So, let’s get to the Rams Week 14 predictions against the Raiders.

4. Cam Akers rushes for 70+ yards, touchdown

One of the stranger storylines in the NFL this year has been the story of Cam Akers. He was expected to be healthy and take off as the Rams starting running back to begin the season. That never came to fruition though. He was shockingly played sparingly in Week 1, leaving McVay to answer questions.

The Rams coach talked about needing to see more urgency from the talented tailback. That appeared to happen as he led the team in rushing attemps the next few weeks. Suddenly, he was benched again with McVay saying that he was likely no longer a part of the team. Akers was not active the next couple of weeks.

Rookie running back Kyren Williams was coming off injured reserve and expected to be the lead back last week. Inexplicably, Akers had his best game of the year. He rushed 17 times (a season high) for 60 yards and two touchdowns. This week, he will face one of the weaker rush defenses in the Raiders. Knowing Los Angeles will struggle to move the ball through the air with whoever is playing quarterback, it would make sense to see a lot more of Akers here.

Look for him to get 15+ carries, go over 70 yards and find the end zone.

3. Bryce Perkins, not Baker Mayfield, sees game action

The Rams have no reason to tank. They don’t have picks because of all of the trades they have made the last couple years. But they still have every reason to take a look at their young quarterbacks.

Wolford is nursing a neck injury and is listed as questionable for Thursday. Despite signing Mayfield this week, it’s Bryce Perkins listed as the Rams backup quarterback. That’s likely because it would be nearly impossible for Mayfield to learn enough of the playbook on a short week.

All those things put Perkins on track to either start or replace Wolford. Los Angeles has struggled mightily to move the football this year. Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones pose a serious threat and having a banged up statue quarterback in Wolford playing, would not be conducive to running an efficient offense.

I think we’ll see Perkins in the game at some point. He is agile, quick and can keep plays alive with his legs. It would make a lot of sense for him to play.

2. Jalen Ramsey picks off Derek Carr

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey always talks a big game. But he hasn’t always brought a big game. The last couple of years, he has shown signs of becoming one of those cornerbacks that will make big plays on the ball, but also get roasted gambling defensively from time to time.

Even though he won’t exclusively line up against Davante Adams, he will still get him from time to time. Ramsey still loves a serious challenge. Adams certainly brings that. Derek Carr has thrown three interceptions the last two games. I think he’s going to throw another one and Ramsey will be the recipient.

1. Rams lose their seventh straight

This game features two under-performing teams. The Raiders however are still alive for a playoff spot and are mostly healthy. Whereas the Rams are depleted and have nothing to play for. It should be close but the Raiders will come back to Los Angeles and hand Los Angeles their seventh straight win.