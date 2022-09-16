With the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, the major issue is whether the champions can rebound from a dismal season opening. Much of the focus will be on superstars like Matt Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp. Will others step up, too? We’ll make our Rams Week 2 predictions ahead of the Los Angeles-Atlanta game.

Both the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons enter Week 2 after losing their season openers but in very different ways. The Rams were defeated 31-10 by the Bills, while the Falcons surrendered a 16-point fourth-quarter lead to the Saints, falling 27-26 at home.

After looking unsteady in Week 1, the Rams really need a win. They’ll be highly favored to beat the Falcons at home on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

As such, here are our 4 bold predictions for the Rams in their Week 2 game vs. the Falcons.

4. Rams offensive line will have a long day

All eyes will be on the trenches, but this time for a different reason. A reshuffled Rams offensive line due to injuries will face a Falcons defensive front that generated continuous pressure on the Saints in Week 1. Take note that the Falcons also recorded four sacks in that game. Grady Jarrett was their most disruptive defensive lineman statistically, and the Rams better get ready for him.

Thus, Week 2 will be another tough test for Los Angeles in terms of quarterback protection. Recall that the Rams’ pass protection was a weakness in Week 1. The offensive line allowed seven sacks. That was tied for the most in the league with the Bengals. Matthew Stafford was pressed on about half of his dropbacks, and he was also hit 15 times by Buffalo’s defense. With tackle Joe Noteboom listed as questionable and center Brian Allen out, the Rams’ o-line has its work cut out.

3. Darrell Henderson Jr. is RB1

It’ll also be interesting to see Rams how running back Cam Akers tries to bounce back in Week 2. Remember that Akers only got three carries in Week 1. After the game, head coach Sean McVay expressed his opinion on Akers.

“There were some instances where there were some positive things and some things that he can do better,” he said. “But we do want to see just an increased level of urgency and accountability snap in and snap out from him.”

Darrell Henderson Jr., though, received the start in Week 1 and played 82 percent of the offensive snaps. The 25-year-old is now the Rams’ backfield leader and should receive the majority of touches until Akers can maximize his opportunities. Who is the Rams’ starting running back? Henderson for Week 2 and, assuming form holds, for the foreseeable future.

2. Allen Robinson II gets more targets

Allen Robinson II was underutilized in Week 1, and head coach Sean McVay knows it.

McVay stated this week on The Coach McVay Show, “I’ve got to do a better job of getting him involved.”

Stafford targeted Robinson only twice in the opener. Consequently, Robinson had just one grab for 12 yards. That will change in Week 2. Robinson was not paid a lot of money by the Rams to sit around and do nothing. While Kupp was on fire in Week 1, the Rams managed only 10 points in a humiliating defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Having said that, Robinson should be targeted a lot more in Week 2. Also, keep in mind that the Falcons previously gave up 171 yards and two touchdowns to the Saints’ top-2 wideouts in Week 1.

1. Matthew Stafford bounces back big time

Matthew Stafford has had five career meetings with the Falcons, going 3-2 in those matchups. In those starts, he has averaged 311 yards a game. He even threw for 443 yards in a loss to Atlanta in 2012, with five touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Now, when facing the best pass defense, Stafford has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns in his career. Week 1 only made matters worse as the Bills defense absolutely unraveled him.

Consider that he has an 84.5 passing rating versus Atlanta in his career and has taken seven sacks total. He should do better in Week 2. Stafford is more determined than ever to recover, and he will. Expect roughly 300+ yards, two throwing touchdowns, a token interception, and, of course, a major win over the Falcons from him.