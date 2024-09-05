The last time the Los Angeles Rams were on the field for an NFL game that counted, it ended in tragedy, with the Detroit Lions and their starting quarterback, Jeff Goeff, celebrating a 24-23 point win at their expense.

A brutal way to close out a season? You bet as Matthew Stafford had to watch his homecoming end in tragedy, but fortunately for everyone involved, Los Angeles finally gets a chance at revenge, as after having eight months to examine their flaws, upgrade their roster, and lick their wounds, the Rams are heading back to Detroit for Week 1.

While some fans are already penciling this game in as an easy Lions win, don't be too quick to come to conclusions, as the Rams have some tricks up their sleeve that should make things interesting indeed.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

1. Matthew Stafford will attack the Lions cornerbacks down the field

As crazy as it may sound, Matthew Stafford has only played against the team that drafted him in the regular season once, securing a dominant win over Detroit while throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions' trip to LA. Stafford looked elite, the Rams' offense was humming, and in the end, the team built upon that momentum on the way to their first Super Bowl win in Los Angeles since 1951.

Now granted, Stafford got another chance to play against the Lions earlier this year, dropping his homecoming game on the way to a Wildcard round exit, but even in that game, he still threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns and looked very good.

Does Stafford have extra motivation to show up and show out against his former team? You bet, but unfortunately for the Rams, this year's Lions team isn't the same winless wonder who struggled mightly in 2021 but instead one of the favorites to win the NFC this year, even over the current top dog in the NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers, as they saw earlier this year.

Still, that doesn't mean Stafford won't have a chance to showcase that he's still one of the elite signal callers in the NFL, as while the Lions are a very good team, they aren't unflappable, with three new cornerbacks expected to start in Week 1 in Carlton Davis III, Terrion Arnold, and Amik Robertson. Now granted, those cornerbacks are all pretty good at what they do, as Davis has a Super Bowl ring from his time in Tampa Bay, Arnold was one of the top-2 cornerbacks in the draft alongside Quinyon Mitchell, and Robertson is one of the most underrated slot options in the NFL, but will that trio be able to dominate the dynamic duo of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. let alone players like DeMarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, and intriguing rookie Jordan Whittington?

Factor in the Rams' other pass-catching options like tight end Colby Parkinson and pass-catching backs like Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, and it's safe to expect Stafford to put up another 300-piece against the Lions in his homecoming to Detroit, which will make fans of both teams happy, even if some of the Lions' pride may curse his success depending on the outcome.

2. The Lions' pass rush picks up multiple sacks

On paper, the Lions' pass rush is about average by NFL standards.

Sure, they have a dominant player in Aiden Hutchenson, who can go stat for stat against pretty much any defensive end in the league, with 20 sacks and a Pro Bowl nomination on his rapidly expanding resume and bolstered the position with nose tackle de jour DJ Reeder but outside Marcus Davenport, who has as many productive seasons as he has unproductive ones, the Detroit probably won't be challenging for the sack record any time soon.

And yet, in Week 1, they find themselves facing off against a Rams team that could be down their top two tackles in Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein, who are suspended and questionable, respectively, heading into Week 1. Factor in the decision to move Steve Availa back to left guard and kick free agent guard Jonah Jackson to center – a position he hasn't played as a pro – and it's entirely possible the Rams could find themselves succumbing to false-starts, miscues, and, unfortunately, free rushers heading for the oldest starting quarterback in the NFL.

Stafford? On the run? In Detriot? That is not a strategy fans should be rooting for in Week 1, as it could limit the team's downfield chances and make for a less dynamic offensive output.

3. The Rams secure the underdog win

On paper, the Lions are pretty much the favorite to win in Week 1 across the board, as they have home field advantage, are an offseason darling, and now hold the distinction of favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Then again, the Rams are a pretty darn good team, too, and after getting a front-row seat to a big-time game against the Lions earlier this year, it's safe to say Sean McVay and company will have something up their sleeve to make a massive statement early on. If the Lions aren't prepared for what the Rams have up their sleeves or their new additions simply take a few quarters to get on the same page, don't be surprised if Los Angeles starts the season 1-0, with the potential to pick up a few more wins early on against teams like the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals.