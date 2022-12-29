By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Jack Plummer is transferring to the Louisville Cardinals for his final year of NCAA eligibility to reunite with head coach Jeff Brohm, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

The ex-Purdue Boilermaker and California Golden Bear picked Louisville as his third college stop, after starting his career under now-Louisville head coach Brohm at Purdue. The senior entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer a week ago, per ESPN.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound signal caller transferred to Cal last offseason, and started all 12 games for the Golden Bears. He completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,095 yards and 21 touchdown passes, good enough for sixth-most in Cal history for a single season.

Prior to his one-year stop in Berkeley, Calif., Plummer spent the first three years of his collegiate career in West Lafayette, Ind. with the Boilermakers. After redshirting in 2018, he started six games in 2019, as well as the final three of Purdue’s shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Plummer made 17 total appearances over 13 starts with Purdue, completing 64.8 percent of his throws for 3,405 yards, 26 touchdowns and ten interceptions under Jeff Brohm. Louisville’s primary quarterback last season, Malik Cunningham, recently declared for the NFL draft, leaving the position wide open for the taking.

There’s no guarantee Jack Plummer will start at quarterback under the familiar head coach, as Louisville signed Pierce Clarkson, a top-150 prospect in the Class of 2023, on the first day of the early signing period. Brohm has stressed the importance of having depth at the position, so it’ll be interesting to see how he utilizes Plummer and Clarkson in 2023.