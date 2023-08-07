Tempers flared at LSU football fall camp practice on Monday, as punches were thrown and a fight broke out involving multiple players, including stars Harold Perkins and Malik Nabers, per Wilson Alexander of Nola.com. Tigers head coach Brian Kelly was reportedly furious, sending Nabers and fellow wideout Kyren Lacy back to the locker room- Perkins sat out the rest of practice.

Alexander notes that the LSU football practice began with some tense moments in the near 100-degree heat, and when players locked horns for the 11-on-11 portion of practice, the practice turned physical.

Players attempted to break up the melee to no avail- and Kelly even chastised his own coaching staff for not controlling the fight sooner than they did.

Perkins was spotted attempting to run back into the defensive huddle after the fight, but Kelly brought him to the side. After speaking with the LSU football head coach, Perkins did not return to the field.

After the 11-on-11 drills were completed, Kelly addressed the team, telling his players that things like this happen when there's passion for football. Having said that, the LSU football head coach implored his team to “respect the brotherhood.”

It's clear that Kelly wants his team to control its emotions, something that did not happen at practice on Monday.

The Tigers are heading into the 2023 season looking to build upon a campaign that saw the team win 10 games, advance to the SEC Championship game and even flirt with contention for the College Football Playoff in year one under Kelly.

Expectations will be high for LSU football in 2023. Kelly wants the Tigers to keep a level head through it all.