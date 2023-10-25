The LSU football team is right in the middle of its bye week, but all eyes are focused on the Week 10 showdown against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. In preparation, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly gave a key injury update on two players: cornerback Zy Alexander and offensive tackle Emory Jones. Kelly gave a promising update on Jones but gave a much more cloudy update on Alexander, per Wilson Alexander of NOLA News.

‘Kelly says #LSU RT Emery Jones will practice today and is expected to play against Alabama. On Zy Alexander: “It’s going to cause him to miss time, and we’ll have a better indication of that over the next couple weeks.”'

Jones suffered the injury against Auburn and missed the Army game, although it didn't make much of a difference as LSU rolled to a 62-0 victory.

The absence of Alexander would be a big one for the LSU football team, and he has started every game and compiled 44 tackles with a pair of interceptions this season, with one of those coming in the Army game. After returning the interception, Alexander had to be helped to the locker room, and he hasn't been practicing either, so it's a big concern for Kelly and the Tigers.

LSU starting CB Zy Alexander is down and has to be helped to the locker room after going down on this INT return to end the first half. pic.twitter.com/M03bc7qQyU — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) October 22, 2023

The good news is that the LSU football team has an extra week to prepare for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, and hopefully, they can get both of these guys back on the field for that top-25 showdown. LSU sits at 6-2 on the year with the two losses coming against Florida State and Ole Miss.