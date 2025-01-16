LSU football woke up to a scare Thursday morning. Freshman quarterback Colin Hurley was involved in a frightening car crash. The collision occurred approximately 2:45 a.m. near the Baton Rouge campus, per WBRZ News.

Hurley was unresponsive after the accident. The family released a new update nearly 12 hours after the horrific ordeal, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

“Colin would like to thank the first responders, the incredible doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Health and the many Tiger Fans for their care and compassion. Colin is resting and is stable while more tests and care are being administered. We are confident that Colin will make a full recovery from this terrible accident,” the family shared, which ended in “Geaux Tigers!”

Hurley drove a Dodge Charger that slammed into a tree. Firefighters needed to pull him out of the vehicle, per WBRZ. He suffered a large cut on his face.

The 6-foot-1, 213-pounder committed to LSU on Nov. 4, 2022. He officially showed up on campus as an early enrollee for the Jan. 2024 semester.