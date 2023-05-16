LSU football looked to the transfer portal to boost their rushing offense, landing one of the best running backs on the market. Former Notre Dame back Logan Diggs announced his commitment to LSU on Tuesday, joining his former coach Brian Kelly.

Diggs rushed for 822 yards and four touchdowns while adding two more passing scores for Notre Dame in 2022. He’ll join an LSU offense led by quarterback Jayden Daniels that won 10 games last season.

The transfer portal is a hot-button topic in today’s college football landscape. With NIL deals flying off the shelves, players are more inclined to join programs where they can thrive both on and off the field.

LSU certainly qualifies as one of those programs, having won a national title in 2019, one of four for a program that has 803 wins under its belt. Diggs has a chance to be the premier feature back in one of the best offenses in the country.

Diggs is certainly not the last player who is going to swap Power 5 programs to get the best bang for his buck. Though it’s not confirmed why Diggs left Notre Dame for LSU, it’s likely that playing in the LSU has better benefits (and pays more) than playing in the ACC.

There’s no denying that the SEC is king. The best players want the most exposure and that comes with playing in the SEC. Logan Diggs and the LSU football team will be a team to watch this fall as the college football season unfolds.