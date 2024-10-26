LSU football is getting ready for one of its biggest games of the season when it makes the trip to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Both teams are currently unbeaten in SEC play and both have solidified rankings in the AP top 15, so Saturday night's clash will have massive College Football Playoff implications.

LSU could be getting a little healthier for the matchup. Wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr., who hasn't played this season, is expected to play on Saturday, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

“LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. has been upgraded to probable for Saturday against Texas A&M, positioning him to make his season debut,” Nakos reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Hilton Jr. played in 11 games last season and caught 13 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns. He was a four-star recruit in the class of 2021, so he has the talent to make an impact in this LSU offense.

It remains to be seen how big of a role that Hilton Jr. will play this season, but his usage on Saturday is especially difficult to gauge. He is coming off of an ankle injury that he suffered during fall camp, so he will likely have to shake off some rust before he is a full go.

LSU-Texas A&M has huge SEC title implications

LSU and Texas A&M will walk into Kyle Field on Saturday night as the only two undefeated teams in SEC play this season, and one of them will walk out alone at the top of the conference as the regular season begins to wind down.

Both teams lost their season opener in difficult non-conference games — LSU fell to USC in Las Vegas and Texas A&M lost a tight one at home against Notre Dame — but they have both found their groove since then.

Texas A&M is just three weeks removed from a very impressive 41-10 rout of Missouri, who is still ranked in the top 25. On the other side, LSU can draw confidence from a dramatic overtime victory against Ole Miss and a convincing road win against Arkansas last Saturday.

This is also a battle of two quarterbacks who have a chance to be playing on Sundays next year. Texas A&M's Conner Weigman has struggled with injuries this season, but draft analysts love his physical traits. Garrett Nussmeier is playing some of the best football in there nation of late and has been a fast riser up draft boards.

Texas A&M has never made the College Football Playoff, while LSU hasn't made it since winning the National Championship in the 2019-20 season. Both teams have a great chance to get there this season in the expanded 12-team format, and Saturday's game will go a long way towards deciding who ends up getting there in the end.