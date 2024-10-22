It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached Week 9 of the college football season, but here we are with a slate of can’t-miss matchups on the horizon. Among the headliners is the SEC showdown between No. 6 LSU and No. 14 Texas A&M in College Station.

This battle between top 15 teams is just one of five matchups featuring top 25 opponents facing each other this weekend in must-see games. Additionally, there are a few ranked teams facing tough challenges against formidable opponents, like SMU, as they take on a 6-1 Duke team in what is now an ACC matchup.

These two games, plus seven more, make up our list of Week 9 games you won’t want to miss.

No. 6 LSU @ No. 14 Texas A&M

Both LSU and Texas A&M have emerged as two of the more unexpected contenders atop the SEC standings this season. Although each team suffered a loss back in Week 1 to nonconference opponents, they have since remained undefeated in SEC play. That unbeaten streak will come to an end for one of them after Week 9.

LSU has rebounded from early season struggles to reassert themselves as one of the better teams in the country. With other top programs faltering and a win over then top 10 Ole Miss, the Tigers have climbed back to No. 6 in the AP Poll. Texas A&M, on the other hand, made a significant statement a few weeks ago by thumping a then-top-10 Missouri.

The Aggies get the home-field advantage of Kyle Field in this, which could play a decisive role, especially considering LSU hasn't won there since 2017. The teams have traded home victories in their last six meetings. Before that, LSU dominated the series from 2011 to 2017, including a Cotton Bowl victory for the Tigers.

Nebraska @ No. 4 Ohio State

This Big Ten matchup between Ohio State and Nebraska is intriguing for a couple of reasons. First, it will be interesting to see how Ohio State responds after a bye week following their loss to Oregon. Equally compelling is how Nebraska will bounce back after suffering a demoralizing 56-7 defeat to Indiana last weekend.

The Buckeyes remain very much in the hunt for both the Big Ten title and the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, despite their struggles, Nebraska isn’t entirely out of contention in the conference either. However, history is not in Cornhuskers' favor. In the 10 game series, Nebraska has won only once, back in 2011. Since then, Ohio State has won seven straight, with all but one game (2018) decided by at least two scores or more.

No. 12 Notre Dame @ No. 24 Navy

Few could have predicted that one of Notre Dame's biggest games of the season would be against Navy, but that's the reality in Week 9. The Fighting Irish and Midshipmen will square off in a top-25 matchup that could have major implications for both teams.

Navy has been a powerhouse this season, outscoring their opponents 269-118, with the No. 4 rushing offense and scoring offense in the country. This will be no easy task for Notre Dame, who, after an early-season loss to Northern Illinois, needs every win to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. However, Navy has entered the playoff conversation as well with their impressive season thus far. This matchup will be pivotal for both programs as they look to solidify their postseason aspirations.

No. 20 Illinois @ No. 1 Oregon

Oregon faces its next Big Ten and ranked matchup against Illinois in Week 9. The Ducks are coming off a dominant performance, having pummeled Purdue last weekend, while Illinois barely escaped in overtime the week prior agaisnt the Boilermakers, but managed to handle a struggling Michigan team in Week 8.

Now ranked No. 1, Oregon appears to have a clear path to the Big Ten title game. On paper, Illinois might be the only significant challenge remaining on the Ducks' schedule this season, making this matchup one to watch closely.

No. 21 Missouri @ No. 15 Alabama

Even with the Tigers coming to Tuscaloosa this weekend, this game feels more evenly matched than in recent meetings. The Crimson Tide have won five straight against Missouri, dating back to 1978. During that stretch, Alabama has allowed 20 points just once, while averaging 39.8 points per game.

However, this Alabama team has been trending downward since the Georgia game, struggling more each week. Missouri, despite entering the season as a top 10 team, hasn't looked great either. Week 9 will be a telling game for both programs as they look to make much-needed improvements.

No. 5 Texas @ No. 25 Vanderbilt

Who would have thought that in Texas football's first year in the SEC, Vanderbilt would be one of the teams to watch out for? The Commodores have cracked the top 25 entering Week 9 and are now set to host the Longhorns in Nashville.

Vanderbilt already pulled off a huge upset this season by taking down Alabama, a result that has seemingly derailed the Crimson Tide’s season. If a flustered Texas team underestimates Vanderbilt, it could give quarterback Diego Pavia and the Commodores an excellent shot at pulling off another major upset.

No. 3 Penn State @ Wisconsin

Penn State was idle last week but still managed to move up to No. 3 in the country. Their last game resulted in an overtime win over USC. Ironically, the last time the Trojans won was against Wisconsin, who will be Penn State's opponent in Week 9.

The Badgers and Trojans have been on different paths since that game. Wisconsin has won three straight, defeating Purdue, Rutgers, and Northwestern, with their only conference loss coming to USC. While it’s not the strongest résumé, Luke Fickell and his staff have certainly turned things around, and Wisconsin is running the ball effectively in their prototypical power style.

No. 22 SMU @ Duke

A lot of people wrote off SMU this season after their loss to BYU, but the Cougars remain undefeated, and the Mustangs haven’t lost a game since. Meanwhile, Duke is quietly having a strong year under first-year head coach Manny Diaz.

The Blue Devils have just one loss on the season so far and made history by defeating Florida State for the first time last weekend. The question is whether that momentum will be enough for them to pull off an upset against SMU, which is shaping up to be the third-best team in the ACC.

Cincinnati @ Colorado

Deion Sanders and Colorado have already surpassed last season’s performance by securing their fifth win with a dominating victory over Arizona last week. Now, they'll face a 5-2 Cincinnati team that is just four points away from being undefeated this season. Good news for them, is that Travis Hunter will be a full participant, per Sanders.

Both teams have been surprising to some degree this season, but that’s par for the course in the unpredictable Big 12. Each will look to do something they couldn’t achieve last season—reach bowl eligibility with a win in Week 9. A victory could also earn the winner a spot in the next Top 25 rankings.