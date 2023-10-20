Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o just announced her breakup with Selema Masekela in a lengthy Instagram post, TMZ reported. This announcement came after the actress was photographed on a group date night with recently divorced actor Joshua Jackson.

“There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering,” Nyong'o prefaced her announcement with.

She then dove into the reason for her public post and breakup from Masekela.

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust,” Nyong'o said.

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say,” Nyong'o continued “Whatever, my life is better this way. But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love.”

Lupita Nyong'o ended the statement with a somewhat hopeful note, that it may help someone “experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it.”

However, fans were quick to note that this message came after photos of her and the Dawson's Creek star at a Janelle Monáe concert surfaced. Sources told the entertainment news site that the two are just friends.

Nyong'o deleted all of her photos with Masekela from her Instagram, which made fans wonder if she had moved on perhaps with Jackson. Masekela and Nyong'o had been an item since 2016.