We now move onto Week 5 of the NFL season, Madden 24 fans are eager for the Week 5 Roster Update. With each new Madden game, EA Sports typically releases new weekly roster updates. These updates typically include rating adjustments, trades, and free agent signing. They don't usually update player likeness, which won't be improved until future title updates. EA Sports never really states when these updates come out, but we have a good idea based on previous weeks.

Madden 24 Week 5 Roster Update Release Date

Like previous updates, we expect the Madden 24 Week 5 Roster update Release Date to be Thursday, October 5th. Typically, EA Sports likes to release new rating adjustments hours before the week kicks off with TNF. This week, fans will be able to experience all the new adjustments right before the Bears host the Commanders at Soldier Field this Thursday night.

If you don't know how to update rosters in Madden 24, feel free to check out our dedicated guide. Overall, the process takes just a few moments to complete and is very easy to do. However, you just need an internet connection in order to update the rosters.

The latest roster update saw some minor changes in OVR ratings in several players. Several Dolphins players saw increases to their OVRs just weeks after Tyreek Hill joined the 99 Club. QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Raheem Mostert, OT Terron Armstead, S Jevon Holland, and even backup RB De'Von Achane all saw increases to their ratings. However, we saw the game's cover athlete dip once again in OVR for the second straight week.

However, Josh Allen's week 4 performance should easily elevate his rating again as the Bills hope to make everyone forget their Week 1 loss. Buffalo won their last three games with a score differential of 28+ points in each game.

That's all we know about Madden 24's Week 5 Roster Update Release Date. The full game released back in August for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store). ClutchPoints reviewed a PS5 copy of Madden 24, giving it a 5.5/10.

