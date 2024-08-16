The Orlando Magic social media team is at it again. The folks behind the catchiest tune in basketball and an endless stream of random dance videos created some incredible content for the 2024-25 schedule release.

With the Magic's schedule dropping ahead of a highly anticipated season, the social media squad did not disappoint. First, it created a wild video kicked off by Channing Tatum's character Gambit from the new movie Deadpool & Wolverine. There were a whole lot of memes and clips of Orlando and opposing players — and even Patrick Mahomes — crammed into the minute-long video.

This s**tpost is what the Magic's online presence is known for.

But wait, there’s more! The Magic also created a video starring Cole Anthony and Jonathan Isaac where the players travel through cartoon universes that poke fun at their opponents. Anthony and Isaac travel through the Spiderverse, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sewer, the lab from Rick and Morty, the X-Men '97 universe and the realm of Pokémon. In the background are Easter eggs — like the Knicks jersey of Anthony's dad, Greg, on the wall in the New York setting — and dates appear both on certain portions of the digital sets and in captions.

Magic looking to make big leap in 2024-25 season

ClutchPoints' Bailey Bassett ranked the Magic second on the power rankings of schedule releases, trailing only the Chicago Bulls' flipbook of illustrations. If Orlando can rise to the occasion on the court as well as it did online, this season will be a special one.

The Magic returned to the playoffs last season, ending a three-year skid behind young stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. They have a young supporting cast around them full of tough, athletic defenders and added Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Tristan da Silva this offseason.

Until the Magic prove they can survive their own lack of shooting and shot creation outside of Banchero and Wagner, they won’t be a contender. But they have a lot of great things going for them that could help them get to that level eventually. The better they get, the wilder their social media team will be.