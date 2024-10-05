Veteran swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s arrival in Orlando has quickly shifted the focus toward defense. The 12-year NBA vet, who signed a three-year, $66 million deal with a player option, brings championship experience from his stints with both the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers and the 2023 Denver Nuggets.

Caldwell-Pope's defensive tenacity is already making an impact in training camp. Joining a Magic team that ranked among the league’s defensive leaders last season, he strengthens their backcourt alongside All-Defensive Second Team guard Jalen Suggs and is poised to push their defense to new heights.

“This is the first team that I’ve been on where everybody likes to defend,” Caldwell-Pope said during media day, underlining how his defensive mindset meshes with the Orlando Magic’s culture. His experience guarding top-tier talent is a huge asset for a team looking to build on last year’s playoff appearance, where they lost in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jalen Suggs praises Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's basketball IQ as Orlando's backcourt defense strengthens

Suggs, entering his fourth season, has already benefited from playing alongside Caldwell-Pope. The young guard praised his new backcourt partner for his basketball IQ and ability to break down offensive sets.

“It’s been great. I love watching people’s thought process,” Suggs said. “I love watching people think, and to watch him play basketball and see how his brain is working, how he’s breaking things down. It’s been really important for me, because he’s seen every type of offensive set, every type of look against the best players in the world. I love picking his brain, it’s been fun.”

Caldwell-Pope’s arrival has given the Orlando Magic one of the most formidable defensive backcourts in the league. Head coach Jamahl Mosley emphasized that this defensive mindset is something the team will continue to build upon, with Caldwell-Pope setting an example for his younger teammates.

“We have to play to our strength,” Mosley said. “We have a physical team, a strong team, we use our length, we use our athleticism, using our basketball IQ to understand when, where, and how we can be aggressive. You look at KCP, you look at Jalen, you look at Anthony Black—who’s coming in fantastic. Their ability to guard the ball with physicality but also knowing when and where to do it is going to be a huge advantage for us.”

Caldwell-Pope's championship pedigree sets defensive standard for Magic's playoff ambitions

Caldwell-Pope’s championship experience has already resonated within the team. Known for his defensive versatility, he was instrumental in both the Lakers’ and Nuggets’ title runs, and his voice in the locker room has carried weight. His emphasis on defense as the key to winning games echoes within the organization.

“There’s a belief and standard that these guys are seeing,” Mosley said. “KCP comes in and says the things he says when it comes to the defensive end, knowing that defense wins championships. Guys register that, they recognize it. This is what they’ve been feeling even through camp, and it’s only going to grow.”

With Caldwell-Pope at the forefront, the Magic are well-positioned to build on last season’s playoff berth. His leadership and proven ability to guard elite talent will be crucial as Orlando aims to go further in the postseason this year.

The Orlando Magic now have a solid defensive core that includes Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, with Caldwell-Pope adding veteran experience to help the team reach the next level. The focus is clear: defense will continue to be the foundation of their success moving forward, and Caldwell-Pope’s presence has made sure of that.