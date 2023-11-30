Jalen Suggs shared a heartfelt message after his team's winning effort against the Wizards improved Orlando's impressive record.

The Orlando Magic appear to have one of their most talented teams in recent history. Orlando's combination of youth and production has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference after their win over the Washington Wizards. Jalen Suggs took the opportunity to express a heartfelt message after the team's victory.

Jalen Suggs sees great purpose in the assembly of the Orlando Magic

Suggs got emotional in a post-game interview after Orlando improved their standing with the Wizards win:

“I'm so glad that God has placed me in this city with this group, allowing us to do something special…I'm so grateful to be here,” Suggs said, per Fawzan Amer. Orlando has a great assembly of players that could help the team make a run that has not been seen in years.

The Magic improved their record to 13-5, which ties the Milwaukee Bucks for the best record in the Eastern Conference. The last time most Orlando fans likely recall the team performing this well was in 2009 when Dwight Howard was on the team. The Magic's play is giving many fans hope.

Paolo Banchero leads the team in points (19.8), rebounds (6.5), and assists (6.5), but Orlando's team play is what is allowing them to shine. In the win against Washington, Franz Wagner scored 31 points while Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony each poured in over 20 points a piece.

Suggs leads the team in steals per game (1.9) and is continuing to prove his value as a starting-caliber shooting guard. Orlando is one of the deepest teams in the league. Can they maintain their production and make history by the time the NBA Playoffs come around?