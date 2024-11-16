The Orlando Magic pushed their winning streak to five games on Friday night with a 98-86 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in their second NBA Cup matchup. The win capped off a perfect homestand and improved the Magic’s record to 8-6 on the season. Orlando also advanced to 2-0 in East Group A of the NBA Cup, following an earlier win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Franz Wagner once again led the Magic offensively, finishing with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, but it was the team’s collective defensive effort, anchored by Jonathan Isaac, that stole the spotlight.

Isaac continued to showcase his defensive prowess, contributing 11 points, nine rebounds, a steal, and a block while posting a team-high plus/minus rating of +21. His versatility was on full display as he guarded both Paul George and Joel Embiid, two of the league’s most dynamic stars.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley praised Isaac's impact on both ends of the floor and his ability to seamlessly switch between assignments.

“I mean just his growth and what he does for this team and what he means to this team,” Mosley said. “I mean just like we talked about before, Franz did a great job on PG but JI had him some, Kenny had him some and then he switches from Paul George to Embiid – guards him one-on-one then gets a double team here and blocks shots at the rim. He’s doing so much for us as a group that we really need him out there on the floor.”

Jonathan Isaac's increased availability highlights Magic's defensive dominance in NBA Cup win vs. 76ers

Isaac’s contributions have been particularly encouraging given his history of injuries. Recently, he has seen an increase in playing time, including back-to-back appearances in wins against the Indiana Pacers and the Hornets earlier in the week. Against the 76ers, he logged 25 minutes, demonstrating both his durability and his ability to anchor the team defensively.

The Magic’s defensive effort was a defining factor in Friday’s win, as they held the 76ers to just 40.3% shooting from the field and forced 18 turnovers. Orlando has now held its opponents to under 100 points in five consecutive games, with an average of just 89.4 points allowed during this stretch. George and Embiid, in particular, struggled against the Magic’s defense. George managed just 13 points on 4-of-15 shooting, while Embiid scored 20 points, bolstered by 10 free-throw attempts, but shot only 5-of-15 from the field.

The Orlando Magic now shift their focus to a three-game road trip, beginning with a matchup against the (9-4) Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Maintaining their defensive intensity and Jonathan Isaac’s growing influence will be critical as the team looks to extend its winning streak.