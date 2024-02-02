Paolo Bancher learned a lot from Mike Krzyzewski

Paolo Banchero is now a certified NBA All-Star. He has exhibited a lot of growth since his rookie year and joining Team USA. However, there was one coach that he really credited for his mentality and style of play. Mike Krzyzewski knows how to mold players and winners in the Duke basketball system. He did the same with the young star and is now leading the Orlando Magic with Franz Wagner.

However, Paolo Banchero was not always the star that people knew. He often had some misses in the Duke basketball program which would prompt drastic changes and words from Mike Krzyzewski. One advice that the Magic star will never forget is about his demeanor during and-1 plays, via The Old Man and The Three with JJ Reddick.

“I remember at one point in the season he made this film edit of me. It was me getting fouled and not converting the and 1, and every time I didn’t convert the and 1. I wouldn’t be pissed off but I would just always drop my head, it kind of was just natural… He was like stop doing this s—. This is weak, this is soft. You know, keep your chin up,” Banchero said.

Ever since then, he rolled with it and started to create a name for himself. In his first season with the Magic, he proved that he was the greatest rookie in his draft class. The year later, Banchero is leading them to a potential playoff berth along with an All-Star nod. He and Franz Wagner will be a force in the Eastern Conference for years to come.