All-Star forward Paolo Banchero hinted at his imminent return for the Orlando Magic, sharing an intriguing Instagram update on Tuesday. Sidelined since late October, Banchero captioned a video, “A look at how my season been going. The wait is almost over.”

Banchero, 22, has missed 33 games due to a torn right oblique, but his impact earlier in the season was undeniable. In just five games before the injury, the forward averaged 29 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 34.4% from three-point range. His performance included a career-high 50-point game in a win over the Indiana Pacers.

Despite Banchero’s absence, the Magic have managed to maintain their competitive edge. They currently hold a 22-16 record, positioning them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The team's depth and resilience have been critical under head coach Jamahl Mosley, who has emphasized a “next man up” mentality.

Injury setbacks test Magic's depth amid Paolo Banchero's anticipated return

Injuries, however, have been a recurring challenge for Orlando. Jalen Suggs recently suffered a low back strain, forcing him to miss the last two games. Moritz Wagner is out for the season with a torn ACL, while Franz Wagner, who was enjoying a career year, suffered the same torn right oblique injury as Banchero in late November.

The Magic’s depth has allowed them to stay competitive, with key contributions from other players stepping up in the absence of their stars.

Orlando is set to open a three-game homestand with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-17) on Thursday night at the KIA Center. While there has been no official word on Banchero’s exact return date, his recent social media activity has sparked optimism among Magic fans.

As the Magic push through a challenging season, the potential return of Banchero could provide a significant boost. With his early-season dominance and the team’s current standing, Orlando looks poised to continue making strides in the Eastern Conference.