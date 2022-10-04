The beef between Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero and Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is one of the more confusing ones in recent memory. It definitely is one of the weakest, with no legitimate reason for either to loathe one another. Nevertheless, Banchero’s performance during his preseason debut will surely make Murray think he’s justified in telling Banchero to “stay humble“.

Against the Memphis Grizzlies, Paolo Banchero was given a rude awakening to life in the NBA. He posted eight points, two rebounds, and one assist on a putrid 2-9 shooting, stifled by the suffocating perimeter defense of Dillon Brooks.

No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero’s preseason debut: 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 turnovers, 2-9 FG in a loss to the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks’ defense is a pretty rude welcome to the NBA. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 4, 2022

While it’s difficult to expect rookies to set the league ablaze immediately, expectations are different for the first overall pick. They are supposed to be the franchise saviors, especially for the Magic, a franchise starved of playoff success since the late 2000s. However, it’s just the first game of preseason. As Paolo Banchero gets more accustomed to the speed of the NBA game, it’s difficult to envision him not being a star with his blend of size, speed, and offensive touch.

Banchero’s sideplot with Dejounte Murray is still baffling to this day, although the beef between them has simmered down in recent months. Why was Murray so mad at Banchero in the first place? What did the 19-year old rookie say to Murray during their Pro-Am matchups that the seventh-year guard took umbrage to? What Banchero said should’ve been something serious, as Murray, who’s been doubted before after having fallen to the 28th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, should be the last guy to rag on his peers.

Paolo Banchero will try and show the world what made him the first overall pick in his next preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, October 6. He will have a much easier time against the Spurs, that’s for sure, especially with San Antonio set for a full-blown tank this upcoming season. Hopefully Banchero can get his groove before the Magic’s play Dejounte Murray and the Hawks on October 21.