The Orlando Magic have provided an official update regarding the status of Jalen Suggs following the non-contact back injury he sustained last Friday in their 106-97 win over the Toronto Raptors. Suggs was wheelchaired off the court after logging just 13 minutes of action and has since missed the team’s last two games.

The Magic confirmed Suggs will remain out for their Thursday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-17). The team’s PR account on X, formerly known as Twitter, released a statement:

“Jalen Suggs has gone through further evaluation and a low back strain has been confirmed. His return will depend on how he responds to treatment.”

Suggs was enjoying a career year after earning All-Defensive Second Team honors last season. Across 34 games, the fourth-year guard has averaged 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41% from the field and 31.2% from three-point range.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley also provided an update during the team’s Wednesday practice. Speaking to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, Mosley said:

“Jalen’s doing ok. I mean, we’re going to evaluate him and see how he keeps responding to the different treatments that we’re giving him.” He added, “He’s just moving around a little bit. Just going through [the] treatment process.”

Magic provide injury updates for Jalen Suggs, Moritz Wagner

In addition to Suggs, the Magic shared an update on Moritz Wagner, who suffered a torn ACL in late December during their win over the Miami Heat. The team announced:

“Moritz Wagner underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee on Wednesday, January 8. He will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.”

Wagner was also having a career year, averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 56.2% from the field and 36% from three-point range in 18.8 minutes off the bench.

Despite these setbacks, the Magic have managed to maintain their position in the Eastern Conference standings. They currently boast a 22-16 record, placing them fourth in the East. The team is preparing for the anticipated return of All-Star forward Paolo Banchero and expects him to rejoin the lineup either Thursday against the Timberwolves or Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks (19-16).

As the Magic navigate their ongoing injury challenges, they continue to showcase resilience under head coach Jamahl Mosley, maintaining their strong performance this season.