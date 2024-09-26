With the 2024-25 NBA season just weeks away, the Orlando Magic are preparing for training camp, hoping to build on the momentum from their successful 47-win campaign last season. Despite falling short in the first round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Magic have made notable roster moves, including acquiring veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope through free agency and selecting forward Tristan Da Silva in the 2024 NBA Draft. However, the Magic may still seek roster improvements via trade as they approach the season, and several players could emerge as potential trade candidates.

Wendell Carter Jr. is the Magic’s top trade candidate

Wendell Carter Jr. stands out as the leading trade candidate for the Magic entering training camp. The 25-year-old big man has garnered interest from several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers. Carter Jr. experienced a slight decline in his performance last season, averaging 11 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 52.3% from the field across 55 games, as injuries hampered his availability. However, his increased efficiency from beyond the arc, where he shot 37.4%, has made him an attractive target for teams looking for a versatile center.

Carter Jr. is also on a team-friendly contract, with two years remaining worth a combined $23 million. This has further heightened his trade value. Although his name has been linked to trade rumors dating back to midseason last year, it is unlikely the Magic will part with Carter Jr. before the season begins. However, his name could resurface in trade discussions as the February trade deadline approaches, with teams like the Lakers potentially circling back to explore a deal.

Cole Anthony could emerge as a trade candidate

Another player whose name could surface in trade discussions is 24-year-old guard Cole Anthony. Over the past four seasons, Anthony has seen a reduction in both minutes and overall production, primarily due to the Magic's evolving backcourt rotation. With Jalen Suggs expected to take on a more traditional point guard role and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope providing a solid defensive presence, Anthony's role has become less defined.

Additionally, the Orlando Magic have a crowded backcourt with players like Gary Harris and Anthony Black in the mix. Harris, a career 37% shooter from three, provides the perimeter shooting the team desperately needs, while Black impressed in limited action last season, shooting 46.6% from the field and 39.4% from three. At 6’7”, Black's defensive abilities also fit well within head coach Jamahl Mosley’s defensive system.

While Anthony has shown flashes of being a microwave scorer off the bench, averaging 11.6 points on 43.5% shooting in a reduced role last season, he may be expendable due to the Magic's depth. His recently signed three-year, $39 million contract extension makes him an affordable option for teams seeking bench scoring. Given the current roster construction, Anthony could find himself as a trade chip as the Magic look to maximize their roster's potential.

Jett Howard faces an uphill battle for a role

Jett Howard, the Magic’s 2023 first-round pick, is another player who could emerge as a trade candidate. The 21-year-old forward spent most of last season with the Osceola Magic, the team’s G League affiliate, where he displayed his potential by averaging 18.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 37.7% from three-point range. Despite his G League success, Howard found limited opportunities in the NBA, appearing in just 18 games and averaging 1.6 points in 3.7 minutes per contest.

With the offseason additions of Caldwell-Pope and Da Silva, along with the return of key players, Howard may find it challenging to carve out a consistent role in the rotation. His development could continue in the G League, but given the Magic’s roster depth and the organization’s desire to contend, Howard could be included in trade talks as the team looks to balance future potential with immediate results.

Looking ahead

As the Orlando Magic prepare for the 2024-25 season, trade speculation is expected to intensify, especially as the team evaluates its roster during training camp. Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony, and Jett Howard are among the players whose names could surface in trade discussions, as the Magic weigh their options to improve their roster. Whether these players remain with the team or find new homes before the trade deadline will depend on how the season unfolds and what opportunities arise for the Magic in the ever-competitive Eastern Conference.