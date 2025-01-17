ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic will face the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden this Friday. It will be a possible playoff preview as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Magic-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Celtics lead the head-to-head series 75-56. Recently, the Magic defeated the Celtics 108-104 at home on December 23, 2024. The Celtics are 6-4 in their last 10 games against the Magic, including 3-2 in five games at TD Garden.

Here are the Magic-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Celtics Odds

Orlando Magic: +12.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +520

Boston Celtics: -12.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -700

Over: 211 (-110)

Under: 211 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Celtics

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston, and FanDuel Sports Florida

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

Things are looking better than ever for the Magic, as Paolo Banchero recently returned and exploded for 34 points in his first game back. Even better news: Franz Wagner is progressing in his recovery and may return within the next few weeks. Despite not having either Banchero or Wagner for the better part of a few weeks, the Magic have hung around and are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Getting their big guns back will only help them in the stretch run.

Despite not having Banchero or Wagner, the Magic still beat the Celtics last month. Tristan De Silva was an unlikely hero, leading the Magic with 18 points while shooting 6 for 11 from the floor. Likewise, Trevelin Queen had 17 points while shooting 5 for 9. Jalen Suggs, who is currently dealing with a back injury, had 16 points while shooting 5 for 13 from the floor. The Magic struggled to handle the rock, turning the ball over 20 times.

The Magic were not the best offensively, as they shot 44.6 percent from the floor in that game, including 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. Yet, they also held the Celtics to 44 percent from the field and 24.2 percent from the three-point line. The Magic also benefited from hitting all 21 of their free-throw attempts. Also, they edged out the Celtics 42-41 in rebounds. Additionally, their defense was stout, with 11 steals that helped force 18 Boston turnovers. The Magic also blocked nine shots.

The Magic will cover the spread if they can slightly improve their shooting, and they can win the board battle. Then, they must contain the Celtics and not let them take good shots from the triples.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics are an elite team with very few flaws they might need to fix at the trade deadline. Therefore, they will be a good favorite in this game, even with Banchero back. Remember that when the Celtics lost to the Magic, Jayson Tatum did not play. That likely played a major role in the loss. However, Tatum will suit up in this game. Jaylen Brown was the leading scorer in the loss, going off for 35 points and nine rebounds while shooting 15 for 29 from the floor.

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points while shooting just 2 for 10. Derrick White added 17 points while shooting 5 for 12. Also, Jrue Holiday had 16 points while shooting 7 for 12. The bench combined for just 11 points. The Celtics turned the ball over 18 times, and must be more careful with the rock.

The Celtics did not shoot well against the Magic. However, as previously mentioned, they will get Tatum back in this game. That will help with everything from scoring to rebounding. The defense was still solid against the Magic, garnering 13 steals that turned into 20 turnovers. Additionally, they blocked five shots.

Getting Tatum back will help, especially when trying to contain Banchero and the other weapons. Having their weapons at full disposal will benefit the Celtics, allowing them the chance to do things they could not do in the last game.

The Celtics will cover the spread if Tatum and Brown can convert on their shooting chances, and the entire team can shoot effectively from beyond the arc. Then, their defense must contain the Magic and not let Banchero beat them.

Final Magic-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Magic are 22-19-1 against the spread, while the Celtics are 15-24-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Magic are 9-12 against the spread on the road, while the Celtics are 7-14 against the odds at home. The Magic are 18-13 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics are 12-18 against the odds when facing the East.

The Magic have been very competitive. But can they beat a fully powered Boston team on the road? It's unlikely. But the Magic have also been competitive in most of their games. That is why I can see them barely covering the spread on the road.

Final Magic-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic: +12.5 (-114)