ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with yet another betting prediction and pick for the upcoming NBA slate as we'll see two exciting young rosters in a close showdown. The Orlando Magic will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in their first meeting of the season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic are currently 3-3 and in second place within the Southeast Division. They've dropped each of their last two game to the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers since losing franchise player Paolo Banchero to injury. They've struggled to score the ball and will hope for better luck against the hottest team in the NBA.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are still undefeated on the season following their most recent 105-92 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. They've won each of their first six games by double-digits and have been one of the NBA's best teams against the spread, so expect them to continue their success as the favorites here.

Here are the Magic-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Thunder Odds

Orlando Magic: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +570

Oklahoma City Thunder: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -820

Over: 215.5 (-110)

Under: 215.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs Thunder

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET/ 6:15 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Orlando Magic have immediately felt the absence of Paolo Banchero over the last two games as he's been averaging 29.0 PPG, ranking him seventh league-wide. Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are right behind with about 18 PPG a piece, so they'll certainly need to ramp-up their aggression in getting to the interior and subsequently the free throw line. Franz Wagner has taken a greater facilitating role with Banchero out, so expect him to continue navigating the flow of this offense.

Expand Tweet



Jalen Suggs has seen a massive boost in production with the ball in his hands as he shot 10-20 in their most recent game. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope adds some championship experience to the young lineup and he'll see extended minutes without Banchero as well. The biggest gap will be in their rebounding efforts as they look towards Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac to pick up the slack.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been cruising to begin the season and they're already proving themselves as one of the deepest teams in the NBA. They're currently the favorites to emerge out of the Western Conference and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing at an MVP level once again. Chet Holmgren continues to grow into a franchise big man and players like Lugentz Dort are beginning to find their role within this team.

Expand Tweet



Jalen Williams has also make an improvement in his scoring with 17.5 PPG and a very active skill set on the defensive end. The Thunder play very well as a cohesive unit in all phases of the game, but their athletic defense is what sets them apart from other teams and has kept them undefeated. With Williams averaging two steals and Holmgren totaling over three blocks a game, we should see them give the Magic some troubles in finding sustainable scoring opportunities.

Final Magic-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Thunder and Magic will meet for the first time this season as two of the more promising young teams in their respective conferences. The Magic are still adjusting to life without Paolo Banchero and it'll be interesting to see which players step up in his absence. The Thunder, on the other hand, are fully healthy and boast one of the deepest lineups in all of basketball.

The Thunder are billed as the rightful favorites and they've gone 5-1 ATS on the season so far. They'll also be playing with a great advantage in front of their home crowd and they're style of play has been much tighter than their opponents. Look for Aaron Wiggins to also see some extended minutes as he's been a solid scoring option for the late in quarters.

The Magic will have to be perfect in taking care of the ball and it'll take a heroic effort from Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs in the scoring department to keep up with the Thunder. I don't expect it to be enough as the Thunder just have too many weapons on offense and they should cover this game at home.

Final Magic-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -12.5 (-110)