The European champions clash for the Super Cup! It’s time to check our UEFA Super Cup odds series, starring our Manchester City-Sevilla prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

Manchester City finally got their hold of the coveted Champions League trophy. They stood out in their group, overtaking Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, and Copenhagen. The Blues went on to defeat RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan to win Europe's biggest competition.

Sevilla was slotted in the same group as Man City, but their third-place finish sent them to the Europa League. They have beaten PSV Eindhoven, Fenerbahce, Manchester United, Juventus, and Roma to take their seventh title.

Here are the Manchester City-Sevilla soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UEFA Super Cup Odds: Manchester City-Sevilla Odds

Manchester City: -300

Sevilla: +850

Draw: +360

Over 2.5 Goals: -126

Under 2.5 Goals: -110

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Sevilla

TV: CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN, ViX

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN.com

Time: 3 PM ET/ 12 PM PT

Why Manchester City Can Beat Sevilla

Manchester City has already secured an impressive trio of trophies this year, establishing themselves as one of Europe's elite teams in recent times. Following their triumphant collection of the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League trophies in the 2022-23 season, securing a fourth accolade this year seems like a mere formality for City.

Displaying their dominance, the Cityzens breezed past Burnley with a commanding 3-0 victory in their inaugural league game of the season, setting their sights on replicating that success in the upcoming fixture. Erling Haaland shone brightly by bagging a brace, and he's eager to continue building on his goalscoring tally in the upcoming match. In the previous Premier League season, Manchester City exhibited their prowess by notching an impressive 94 goals and conceding a mere 33, standing out as the top performers in both aspects within the competition.

A fresh week brings another chance for Manchester City to secure more silverware. While the treble winners of the previous season narrowly missed out on the Community Shield, succumbing to Arsenal in a penalty shootout a fortnight ago, the upcoming challenge against Sevilla is unlikely to pose the same threat level.

When it comes to matches against Sevilla, Manchester City remains unblemished, emerging victorious in all four encounters between the two sides. In the previous term, City made light work of Sevilla en route to Champions League glory, claiming a resounding 4-0 victory on foreign soil and a convincing 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium during the group stage. Their proficiency in goal-scoring is evident, having netted a remarkable 12 goals across the four contests in various competitions against Sevilla.

Regrettably, Kevin De Bruyne sustained yet another injury, a hamstring strain, during the recent Burnley match, forcing him off the field after just 23 minutes of play. According to Pep Guardiola, Kevin is anticipated to be sidelined for the forthcoming weeks. The availability of two defensive stalwarts, John Stones and Ruben Dias, hangs in the balance due to injuries. Bernardo Silva is also not playing in this game.

On a positive note, Josko Gvardiol has rebounded from his injury setback, making an 11-minute appearance against Burnley, thereby increasing the likelihood of him featuring, even if it's for limited minutes, in the upcoming game. Haaland is primed to take another route against the Spanish team. Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, and Jack Grealish combine playmaking, scoring, and creating chances. Rodri and Mateo Kovacic are expected to make a solid run in the midfield.

Why Sevilla Can Beat Manchester City

Sevilla's position in the La Liga standings last season was a modest 12th, reflecting their struggles over the past year. However, they made up for their poor domestic campaign with a win in the Europa League. It's worth noting that Sevilla's qualification for this match was earned by winning another familiar trophy. They emerged victorious in a penalty shootout against Roma after a 1-1 draw in May, securing their record-extending seventh UEFA Cup/Europa League title.

Having suffered a setback in a damaging 2-1 defeat against Valencia last week, the Andalusian side faces the challenging task of rebounding in this upcoming match. Los Nervioneses got a home defeat against Los Che, displaying poor discipline with three yellow cards and a red card tarnishing their performance.

Moreover, their La Liga campaign concluded on a sour note last season, with Sevilla failing to secure victory in their last four matches, losing two of them. While Sevilla possesses the potential to deliver a strong performance, they are yet to find their rhythm this season.

Interestingly, Sevilla's recent history against English clubs in European competitions has been mixed, with four losses in their last seven encounters (W2 D1). Although they notably triumphed 3-0 against Manchester United in their most recent such fixture earlier this year, the prior four losses equaled the number of defeats they had suffered in their initial 18 clashes against English teams. Sevilla's attempts to conquer Manchester City in official matches have remained unsuccessful. Across four games, they managed to score a mere three goals.

Unfortunately, injuries are affecting their defensive lineup, as both central defenders Marcao and Tanguy Nianzou are expected to be absent. Nevertheless, their top choices in defense, Nemanja Gudelj, and Loic Bade, are likely to feature in the starting lineup regardless.

Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos, Joan Jordan, and Ivan Rakitic are expected to make the offensive impact for the Sevillistas. Los Hispalenses will also rely on the likes of Rafa Mir, Papu Gomez, Erik Lamela, and Jesus Corona.

Final Manchester City-Sevilla Prediction & Pick

Despite a reduction in its roster, the Cityzens still have enough weapons to stop the Palanganas. A high-scoring match is expected at Greece but the Blues will hoist their first Super Cup trophy.

Final Manchester City-Sevilla Prediction & Pick: Manchester City (-300), Over 2.5 goals (-126)