We open the 2023-2024 season with a clash between last season’s Championship and Premier League champions! It’s time to check our Premier League odds series, starring our Burnley-Manchester City prediction, pick, and how to watch guide!

Burnley has secured promotion back to the Premier League with a record seven matches remaining in the Championship after a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough. The team also equaled the Championship record by winning 10 league matches in a row during the season. In addition, Burnley made it to the fourth round of the EFL Carabao Cup and the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Manchester City will be competing as three-time defending champions in the Premier League. As reigning continental treble winners, Manchester City is participating in seven competitions this season, including the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, FA Community Shield, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Here are the Burnley-Manchester City soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Burnley-Manchester City Odds

Burnley: +900

Manchester City: -360

Draw: +500

Over 2.5 Goals: -176

Under 2.5 Goals: +130

How to Watch Burnley vs. Manchester City

TV: USA Network, Universo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino, UNIVERSO NOW, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Burnley Can Beat Manchester City

Burnley asserted their dominance in the Championship last season and are geared up to commence their Premier League journey with a strong start. Concluding their EFL Championship campaign with a commendable 29-14-3 record, they netted an impressive 87 goals, accumulating 101 points and amassing a substantial +52 goal differential. Noteworthy players like Nathan Tella, Josh Brownhill, Manuel Bensom, Jay Rodriguez, and Anass Zaroury found themselves among the top 50 players for combined goals and assists.

In a recent encounter, the newly-promoted squad suffered a 3-0 defeat against FSV Mainz 05. However, they are determined to elevate their performance in the upcoming fixture. Pre-season matches witnessed Burnley's loss against KRC Genk with a score of 2-0, a triumphant 2-0 victory against Benfica, and a 1-1 draw against Real Betis.

Burnley is brimming with optimism, aspiring to replicate Fulham's accomplishments from the previous season. Their aim is not just to secure their Premier League status but to ensure a safe distance from the relegation zone. This season's Burnley unit starkly contrasts the one that faced relegation in the 2021/22 season. Under the guidance of Vincent Kompany, their playing style has expanded, resulting in the best offensive and defensive records during their triumphant Championship campaign. The Clarets have embraced a new brand of football, rendering them a formidable force at Turf Moor.

Following their promotion last season, Burnley has been particularly active in the transfer market. They've acquired talents such as Michael Obafemi and Jordan Beyer after successful loan stints in the 2022-23 season. Additionally, signings like James Trafford, Dara O’Shea, and the seasoned winger Nathan Redmond from Norwich and Southampton bolster their ranks. A significant addition to the squad is Lawrence Vigouroux, the recipient of the EFL League Two Golden Glove award as part of League Two champions Leyton Orient. Another notable inclusion is Sander Berge from Sheffield United, signed by Kompany on Thursday, possibly making his debut in the upcoming match.

Historically, Burnley's track record in opening games hasn't been remarkable, clinching only two victories in their last eight Premier League seasons. The most recent triumph was a commanding 3-0 win against Southampton in 2019.

Fortuitously, the availability of players is not a major concern for Burnley's manager Vincent Kompany, thanks to a squad that's nearly at full strength. While Josh Brownhill is sidelined due to an undisclosed injury, Michael Obafemi's absence in the opening game against Man City is certain due to a thigh injury. Players like Ashley Barnes, Bobby Thomas, and Wout Weghorst will also be absent from the team roster.

Why Manchester City Can Beat Burnley

Last season, Manchester City etched their name in history by achieving the treble and have consistently excelled under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.

The reigning champions of the Premier League encountered a setback as they succumbed to a penalty shootout loss against Arsenal in the FA Community Shield game. However, they are poised to rebound in the coming week. During that encounter, Manchester City maintained 55% possession, unleashed 8 attempts on goal, with 4 finding their target. Cole Palmer (77′) notched the solitary goal for Manchester City. While the shootout loss to Arsenal might not overly concern the City faithful, they are resolute in demanding all three points in their upcoming match on Friday against an opponent anticipated to contend with relegation this season.

Yet, Manchester City's defensive prowess, especially in away matches, waned towards the end of the previous season. In their last ten games outside of the Etihad, they conceded goals in eight of them, including the penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield match. Nonetheless, the team draws hope from their preseason victories over Yokohama F. Marinos (3-5) and Bayern Munich (1-2) to establish a strong start to the season.

Remarkably, Manchester City has secured victory in their past 11 encounters against Burnley across various competitions, amassing an impressive tally of 40 goals, while conceding a mere one goal in return.

While Manchester City experienced departures of key players in the transfer market such as Benjamin Mendy, Ilkay Gundogan, and Riyad Mahrez, their roster remains robust. The departure of the aforementioned trio is offset by the arrival of Mateo Kovacic. Guardiola has a wealth of attacking options to select from, and the addition of Josko Gvardiol to an already high-quality defensive lineup enhances their strength even further.

Regrettably, Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, is contending with an incomplete squad selection. Nathan Ake's availability is slightly uncertain for the visitors. Zack Steffen (Knee Surgery) and Josko Gvardiol (Thigh Problems) are unavailable for consideration. Players like Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne possess the potential to be formidable forces on any given day and are keen to leave their mark this week. Ederson, the goalkeeper, and the creative force, De Bruyne, are anticipated to start, having begun as substitutes at Wembley.

Final Burnley-Manchester City Prediction & Pick

The two champions will be opening the new Premier League season with a bang. However, recent encounters show that Manchester City is just a virtually unstoppable team who outperforms Burnley better on paper and on the pitch.

Final Burnley-Manchester City Prediction & Pick: Manchester City (-360), Over 2.5 goals (-176)