Los Nervionenses take on Los Che! It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Sevilla-Valencia prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Sevilla Fútbol Club is entering their 134th season and 23rd consecutive season in La Liga for the 2023-24 season. They were crowned UEFA Europa League winners and ended 12th in La Liga while reaching the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. They will compete in La Liga, Copa del Rey, the UEFA Champions League, and the UEFA Super Cup.

Valencia CF is entering their 125th season and 37th consecutive season in La Liga. They reached 16th in La Liga, the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, and the semi-finals of the Supercopa de España. They are competing in La Liga and Copa del Rey this season.

Here are the Sevilla-Valencia soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Sevilla-Valencia Odds

Sevilla FC: -105

Valencia CF: +290

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: +120

Under 2.5 Goals: -146

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Valencia

TV: ESPN Deportes, M+ LALIGA TV, LaLigaTV

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Bet365, Movistar+, ESPN App

Time: 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT

Why Sevilla Can Beat Valencia

Sevilla secured a 12th-place finish in the league table last season and managed to improve after a poor start to their campaign.

The Andalusian outfit had a turbulent La Liga campaign last season, replacing coaches Julen Lopetegui and Jorge Sampaoli twice and fearing relegation from the top flight at one point. However, everything changed when the club leaders appointed 62-year-old Jose Luis Mendilibar as the new head coach. Mendilibar managed to pull the club from the abyss and ended the season in an incredible way by bringing Sevilla their seventh Europa League trophy and a safe place in the group stage of the Champions League.

Sevilla has been very active in pre-season, appearing in eight friendlies this summer and adding a new UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge trophy to their showcases after defeating the Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle with 4-1 on penalties (1-1 after regular 90 minutes). Sevilla won games against Cordoba (0-2), AD Ceuta (5-2), Crystal Palace (1-1, 0-1 on penalties), and Real Betis (1-). Their losses came against FC Magdeburg (3-1) and Hansa Rostock (2-1). They played out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to step up their game to win their upcoming match.

Sevilla has an impressive recent record against Valencia, winning 23 out of the 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 20 victories. They are also unbeaten in their last eight matches against Valencia in La Liga, their longest run without a defeat against Los Che in the top flight.

Sevilla has made impressive strides since the turn of the year and has managed to move past their rough patch. They have a clean bill of health at the time of writing, with just a single fitness concern for the Sevilla boss José Mendilibar to contend with from a near full-strength squad. Alex Telles, Luismi Cruz, José Ángel Carmona, and Rony Lopes are out of the team.

Sevilla has not reported any injuries, so head coach Mendilibar is expected to have a full squad available, with the likes of Rafa Mir, Lucas Ocampos, Ivan Rakitic, and Jesus Navas set to start. Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored 18 times last season, remains at the club and should lead the line for the hosts. Summer signings Adria Pedrose and Loic Bade could make their debuts for the Europa League champions in their upcoming match. Bade, who was on loan at Sevilla last season, is in line to make his official debut for the home side, while there is also expected to be a debut in central midfield for Djibril Sow.

Why Valencia Can Beat Sevilla

Valencia finished in 16th place in the La Liga standings last season and has struggled in recent years. They barely managed to avoid relegation from LaLiga last season, finishing just two points above the bottom three with 42 points from 38 games. The lack of activity in the transfer market suggests that the six-time Spanish champions will once again have to settle for just LaLiga status.

However, Valencia has faced various problems on and off the field in recent years, and their crisis seems to have no end in sight. Despite winning four out of five friendlies, their pre-season still does not give positive signals, as victories over teams like St. Gallen, Spartak Trnava, and Alaves cannot be taken seriously. They started the pre-season with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest and in their previous game, they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa. The Bats will need to work hard to bounce back in their upcoming match.

Despite a run of nine defeats in 12 consecutive matches away from home against Sevilla in La Liga, Valencia has picked up points in three of their last six such games in the competition. They are also unbeaten in their opening La Liga game away from home for 23 years, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Real Madrid in 2000.

Valencia has struggled to cope with their own transition and has a point to prove this season. They will be without Alberto Marí due to groin surgery, and Marcos de Sousa is nursing a knee problem and won't be available until later in the month. However, recent recruits Cenk Ozkacar and Pepelu could make their first starts for Valencia, and Uros Racic is back at the club following a loan spell at Braga and could feature in central midfield.

Valencia has lost Yunus Musah and Edinson Cavani from their attacking lineup and ended last season with two defeats from their final four La Liga away games. Samuel Lino, Justin Kluivert, and Iago Herrerín are also out of the team. Head coach Rubén Baraja will have to work with limited options in the final third of the field, and there could be a start for 22-year-old Alberto Mari alongside Hugo Duro and Samu Castillejo.

Final Sevilla-Valencia Prediction & Pick

The Sevillistas' good run of results in the pre-season will translate well in front of the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. A high line with the host's win will bode well for Los Nervionenses.

Final Sevilla-Valencia Prediction & Pick: Sevilla (-105), Over 2.5 goals (+120)