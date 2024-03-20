With NIL changing the landscape of college sports, the allure of March Madness might wear off for some people. For the traditionalists who cannot wrap their heads around the business aspect of this cultural phenomenon, the whole NCAA Tournament might feel too big.
Most fans can embrace the nature of the beast and still enjoy all the chaos. Though, for those who resent aspects of the current product but feel obligated to watch because of their participation in an office bracket pool, you might be looking for a feel-good narrative to drum up your excitement. Cinderella stories get a ton of spotlight during the build-up to these festivities, and rightly so, but there are always a few individual talents who sneak up on half the country.
These purveyors of mayhem and NBA Draft-board risers do not merely erupt spontaneously, however. Although they play their best brand of basketball in March, inklings for a full-blown postseason breakout can be found during the year. We are going to spotlight some of the non-household names who deserve their flowers heading into March Madness.
Because by the time all the hysteria settles down, they might have a bunch more laying at their feet. Let's break down the players you need to know.
Honorable Mention
As noted above, this list is for the unsung heroes of the hardwood, and All-Americans are obviously not included in that category. However, I would be remiss if I did not highlight one particular star. UConn's Tristen Newton is arguably the best player on what is arguably the best team in the country, but somehow he still feels underrated.
With dominant big man Zach Edey and shooting extraordinaire Dalton Knecht commanding much of the national headlines, and potential NBA lottery picks Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan grabbing their own share of the limelight in Storrs, Connecticut, Newton can be unfairly overlooked. His modest shooting percentages don't do him any favors, either (41.2 percent from field, 32.4 from 3-point land).
Make no mistake, though, the 6-foot-5 senior guard is an absolute force for the Huskies. He does a bit of everything (15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game) while also embodying the intangibles that are synonymous with a Dan Hurley-coached squad.
If UConn's shooters are struggling at any point during the NCAA Tournament, Tristen Newton will be the guy the team must lean on in order to keep their back-to-back national championship hopes alive.
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Rick Pitino was left out of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, but one of his bright pupils is going dancing this March, and we're not talking about his son. Walter Clayton Jr. got his start under the legendary college coach at Iona and ascended into stardom during his sophomore campaign. The 2023 MAAC Player of the Year helped launch the Florida Gators back into relevance this year after a 16-17 season in 2022-23.
While some expected Clayton to follow Pitino to St. John's, he decided to return to his home state. And the 6-foot-6 guard has fit perfectly in this iteration of SEC basketball. His aggressive and exciting style of play blends nicely in a conference that boasts some of the most electrifying offenses in the sport today. But Clayton does not stand out as prominently as he probably should.
Similar to Newton, the Second-Team All-SEC selection's shooting numbers do not tell the whole story (42.6 percent). He is fearless with the ball in his hands and displays excellent footwork. Clayton makes up for a poor 1.2 assist-turnover ratio by scoring 17.1 points per game and shooting an efficient 36.3 percent from 3-point range.
More than anything, though, this 21-year-old is an alpha. He can take over games for Florida, as he did in an overtime upset win versus Kentucky back in January. The awful leg injury suffered by starting center Micah Handlogten in the SEC Championship likely caps the Gators' ceiling in the Tournament, but Walter Clayton Jr. has the ability and tenacity to galvanize this No. 7 seed.
Besides, his recent cold shooting stretch means he is due for one or two big games, right?
Nevada's Kenan Blackshear can make his name in March Madness
When people finalize their brackets, they will find it is difficult to justify picking a true surprise in the East, South and Midwest regions. The wacky West, however, offers many possibilities. One can reasonably see the No. 11-seeded New Mexico Lobos carving a path to Glendale, Arizona on the strength of their impressive guards. I have my eye on another Mountain West team, though.
Although the Nevada Wolf Pack have the No. 10 next to their name, I see them as a legitimate threat to slay the supposed giants of this region. It all starts with Kenan Blackshear. The Orlando, Florida native is not the flashiest in the country or in his conference, or even on his own team, but he is a winning player all the same, per Heat Check CBB.
KENAN BLACKSHEAR WITH THE GAME-WINNING ROLL!
Nevada beats New Mexico in a thriller to improve to 19-6 overall and 9-3 in the Mountain West.pic.twitter.com/DqQiaPO7VL
— Heat Check CBB (@HeatCheckCBB) February 8, 2023
One can go even further and call the 6-foot-6 talent the glue of Steve Alford's team. He averages 15.1 points on nearly 50 percent shooting to go with 4.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. Blackshear plays to his pace and slashes through defenders on his way to the paint. His clutch gene was dormant in a blowout loss to Arizona State in the First Four last year, but he is primed to correct those shortcomings in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
With his combination of size, footwork and touch at the rim, Kenan Blackshear can send fans into delirium during March Madness. His most glaring vice and biggest NBA Draft roadblock, which is his 19 percent 3-point shooting (only 26 attempts) is masked a bit by teammate Jarod Lucas' own prowess from distance, allowing him to focus on what he does best.
And that is setting the tone.
Enrique Freeman, Akron
While this double-double machine has been dominating MAC opponents for a while now, the 2023-24 season saw him cement himself as one of the most productive players in the country. Enrique Freeman forced voters to acknowledge his 18.6 points, 12.9 rebounds (most in country) and 1.8 blocks per game with an honorable mention on the All-American team.
But he is still widely unknown by the viewing public, who tend not to be locked in for Akron hoops. Freeman is a terror on the glass and knocks down 59.3 percent of his shot attempts. His growth under head coach John Groce is truly something to behold.
Unfortunately, the MAC Player of the Year and Akron are running into No. 3 seed Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tourney. A matchup with Blue Jays powerhouse Ryan Kalkbrenner will be a must-see big-man battle on Thursday afternoon. Creighton has too much firepower for me to trust the Zips, but Freeman will make his presence known.
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga should make a strong impression, win or lose
Let's wrap this thing up with another guard since it is March Madness, after all. Much like Enrique Freeman, I do not personally think Nebraska sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga, or the “Japanese Steph Curry” as fans call him, will be afforded much time in front of a national audience. Even so, he will make it count.
Furthermore, the Second-Team All-Big Ten selection has already accomplished enough in Lincoln to warrant ample recognition. Despite his efficiency dipping a bit this season, Tominaga is scoring 14.9 points per game on 46.8 percent shooting and 37.2 percent from downtown.
The senior's knack for burying defenders off the dribble while also being able to move effectively without the ball is a major reason why the Cornhuskers are dusting off their dancing shoes for the first time in a decade. The 3-point shot has revolutionized the sport and is a surefire way to break hearts and brackets in the NCAA Tournament.
That being said, I am going to roll with Buzz Williams and Texas A&M in this No. 8-9 clash. Though, no matter how far Nebraska goes, Keisei Tominaga and this Fred Hoiberg-led program should be thoroughly appreciated.