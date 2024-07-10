Bryce Miller takes to the mound for the Seattle Mariners as they visit the San Diego Padres. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Padres prediction and pick.

Mariners-Padres Projected Starters

Bryce Miller vs. Michael King

Bryce Miller (6-7) with a 3.84 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP

Last Start: Miller went 5.2 innings last time out, giving up eight hits, a walk, and a home run. HE would surrender two runs in a no-decision as the Mariners beat the Orioles.

2024 Road Splits: Miller has struggled away from home. He is 2-4 in eight starts with a 6.28 ERA and a .251 opponent batting average.

Michael King (7-5) with a 3.51 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.

Last Start: King went 5.1 innings, giving p four hits and two walks, while also giving up just one run. He would be credited with the win over the Rangers.

2024 Home Splits: King is just 1-3 at home in eight states. He has a 4.64 ERA and a .235 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Padres Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +118

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Padres

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: RSNW/SDPA

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are 27th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 30th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. Cal Raliegh has led the way this year.r He is hitting just .203 on the year but has 15 home runs and 51 RBIS. Further, he has scored 32 times. Also struggling at the plate but driving in runs is Mitch Garver. He is hitting just .179 with a .294 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs, 36 RBIS and 30 runs scored. Hitting the best this year is Julio Rodriguez. HE is hitting .247 on the year with eight home runs, 30 RBIS, and 40 runs scored. He has also stolen 18 bases in the year. Still, Rodriguez is considered day-to-day after an injury.

Mitch Garver has paced the offense in the last week. He is hitting .263 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIs. He has also scored three times. Luke Ralye is hitting just .174 but has a home run and three RBIS in the last week. The Mariners are hitting just .195 in the last week, and have scored just 18 runs in their last six games.

Current Mariners have just ten career at-bats against Michael King. Both JP Crawford and Cal Raleigh are one-for-one. Raliegh has a double. Ty France is one for two, while Victor Robles is also one for two and has the only two RBIs against King out of the current line-up.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres are eighth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging. Jurickson Profar has paced the offense this year. He is hitting .315 on the year with 14 home runs and 59 RBIS. He has also scored 52 times and stolen five bases. Also driving in runs this year is Jake Cronenworth. He is hitting .263 on the year with a .329 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs, two triples, and 54 RBIs. Cronenworth has also scored 47 times. Manny Machado is also having a solid year. He is hitting .267 on the year with 12 home runs, 50 RBIs and 42 runs scored.

In the last week, It has been Jurickson Profar hitting well. He is hitting .333 in the last week with three home runs and four RBIs. He has also scored five times. Manny Machado has been solid in the last week as well. He is hitting .250 with two home runs and five RBIs. Machado has scored four times in the last six games. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Jake Cronenworth. He is hitting .316 in the last week but has just one RBI. Still, he has scored three times in the last week. The Padres are hitting .267 over their last six games, with seven home runs and 25 runs scored.

Current Padres have just seven career at-bats against Bryce Miller. They are a combined 0-7 with a strikeout.

Final Mariners-Padres Prediction & Pick

While neither offense comes into this game hot, the Padres have been the better bats as of late. They have also been the better bats of the year. Michael King has not been that good at home this year, but Bryce Miller has struggled just as much on the road. With the pitching match-up fairly even, take the better offense in this one.

Final Mariners-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (-138)