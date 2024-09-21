ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Max Scherzer heads to the mound for the Texas Rangers as they face the Seattle Mariners. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Rangers prediction and pick.

Mariners-Rangers Projected Starters

Emerson Hancock vs. Max Scherzer

Emerson Hancock (3-4) with a 4.83 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Hancock went five innings giving up six hits, a walk, and a home run. He would give up three runs, but take the no-decision as the Mariners beat the Rangers.

2024 Road Splits: Hancock is 1-1 on the year in three road starts. He has an 8.78 ERA and a .322 opponent batting average.

Max Scherzer (2-4) with a 3.95 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Scherzer went four innings, giving up five hits, two walks, and a home run. He would allow two runs in a no-decision as the Rangers lost to the Mariners.

2024 Home Splits: Scherzer is 2-2 at home this year in four starts. He has a 3.72 ERA and a .214 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Rangers Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +106

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Rangers

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: RSNW/BSSW

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are 25th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 30th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. Cal Raleigh has led the way this year. He is hitting just .213 on the year with a .309 on-base percentage. He has 30 home runs and 93 RBIs. Further, he has stolen six bases and scored 66 times. Julio Rodriguez has also been solid this year. He is hitting .265 on the year with 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 66 runs scored. Further, he has stolen 22 bases this year. Rounding out the best bats this year is Luke Raley. Raley is hitting .247 this year with 21 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 56 runs scored.

Julio Rodriguez has been the hot bat as of late. He is hitting .407 in the last week with two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Mitch Garver is hitting .273 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs, and a run scored. Randy Arozarena is hitting just .190 in the last week, but has a .393 on-base percentage, with a home run, three RBIs, and three runs scores. The Mariners are hitting .281 in the last week with eight home runs and 23 runs scores in the last six games.

Current Mariners have 59 career at-bats against Max Scherzer. They have hit .271 against him. Justin Turner is 7-20 with four home runs and seven RBIs. Meanwhile, Julio Rodriguez is two for five with a home run and an RBI. Jorge Polanco also has a home run, going two for eight with the homer and an RBI.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers are 21st in runs scored while sitting 22nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. Marcus Semien has been solid this year. He is hitting .234 on the year with a .304 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs and 72 RBIs while scoring 95 times. Meanwhile, Corey Seager has been solid as well. He is hitting .278 on the year with 30 home runs and 74 RBIs. Further, he has scored 68 runs. Rounding out the top bats is Adolis Garcia. Garcia is hitting just .217 with a .280 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 64 runs scored on the year.

Adolis Garcia has been productive in the last week, although he is not hitting well. He is hitting just .167 in the last week but has a home run, five RBIs, and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Leody Taveras has hit .333 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Wyatt Langford. He is hitting .316 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs, and six runs scored in the last week. The Rangers have hit just .183 in the last week with six home runs and 23 runs scored in the last six games.

Current Rangers have 21 career at-bats against Emerson Hancock. They have hit .286 against him. Josh Smith is 2-3, while Nathaniel Lowe is also 2-3 with an RBI. Further, Wyatt Langford is 1-2 with a home run.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Last time out was Emerson Hancock's first start since the start of July. He was solid, giving up just three runs. Max Scherzer is coming off his first start since July as well. He would give up two runs in four innings but needed 73 pitches to get through the four innings. The two offensive units have been nearly identical in the last week as well. Still, expect this to end up as more of a bullpen game as both teams score well. Take the over in this one.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (-112)