If you're the Seattle Mariners, you have to be constantly looking over your shoulder. The Mariners have been in this position before, though not as much as they would like. That position is first place in the American League West. The problem is holding onto that lead, which is currently at three games. But the Houston Astros are coming on fast.

The Mariners were perceived as strong contenders for the American League West crown this year, though many still pegged either the Astros or last year's World Series champions, the Texas Rangers, to take it. But both of Seattle's rivals have been struggling this season, though the Astros hit a hot streak in June.

The Mariners have held steady over the West since May 12 and were up as much as 10 games on June 18. But ever since then, that lead has been trimmed down thanks to the Astros' hot streak and the Mariners losing nine out of their last 12.

Now that we're in July, the MLB Trade Deadline will be here before we know it. It looks like the Mariners are set once again to be contenders, but it's clear they're going to have to make some moves before the end of the deadline. This year, they could be even more aggressive as buyers than they have been in the past, knowing the time to take the division is this season.

“They’ll be firm buyers, rather than a mix of both, as they were in 2023 and '21, when their additions also involved subtractions to the Major League roster (à la the Kendall Graveman and Paul Sewald trades),” Daniel Kramer at MLB.com wrote. “Yet, the Mariners will navigate what’s shaping up to be an extreme sellers' market.”

But if the Mariners are buying, then who ends up on the trade block? Let's take a look.

Mariners will have to move off top prospects

How comfortable do the Mariners feel at this year's deadline? That's the ultimate question because that will determine how serious they are in acquiring veteran talent on the market. Do they feel like this is the year to go all in? If so, then they'll have to pony up some of their best prospects. The greater the talent, the greater the asking price.

The good news for Seattle is that they have four prospects out of the top 100 in the MLB Pipeline to get the deal they want, starting with No. 1 prospect, infielder Cole Young.

It feels like if the Mariners want to continue to be division leaders and hold off the Astros or even the Rangers, they're going to need some extra ammunition, whether that's some added offense or rotational depth. And with it being a high sellers' market this season, the price will be high. That's why Young will most likely be sought out by trading teams.

Currently in Double-A, in 69 games, he's slashing .265/.358/.392 with seven homers, 33 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases.

Another one of those top prospects is catcher Harry Ford, who ranks second behind Young. The Mariners took Ford right out of high school, drafting him in 2021, and he has since made his way up to Double-A. He's still just 21 with plenty of time to develop, but most expect him to be on a major league roster by next season at some point. He's slashing .254/.374/.377 with five homers, 29 RBIs, and even has 21 stolen bases.

One of the more ready prospects would be first baseman Tyler Locklear, who is currently in Triple-A Tacoma. Locklear made a name for himself as a power hitter playing for the University of Virginia, where he hit 16 home runs and had a whopping OPS just above 1.200. Though he's labeled as a first baseman, he can play either corner of the infield. The Mariners' No. 8 prospect, in 59 games this season, is slashing .281/.387/.519 with an OPS of .906 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs. As a power hitter, his strikeouts are a little high (74), but that's sort of to be expected.

The Mariners could go a number of ways with their prospects, but teams will most likely be looking not just for great talent but for some that could contribute to their teams rather quickly, which fits most of these prospects.