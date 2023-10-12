Mario and Sonic both have two highly anticipated 2D adventure games releasing in the same week. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to release on October 20th, while Sonic Superstars will be released on October 17th. In years past a Mario game and a Sonic game release happening in such close proximity would cause problems. The two powerhouses were highly competitive a few decades ago, but things have changed since SEGA's departure from console production.

The developers of Super Mario Bros. Wonder had an interesting take on the same week's release. Here's what the game producer Takashi Tezuka had to say in an interview with Game Informer: “I think it’s an interesting coincidence. We’ve been creating 2D action games for a long time and we, of course, want as many players as possible to enjoy those games. We’re looking forward to as many people as possible having the opportunity to play these 2D side-scrolling action games, Mario and otherwise.”

It's nice to see game developers, particularly former rivals stick together in support of each other. A big time contrast to the competition in the past, players are now able to see that developers want them to enjoy both games freely.

A question can arise from this news being; When is the next time we'll see Mario and Sonic team up? The two iconic characters have had many crossover games together, but there hasn't been one released since late 2019. The most popular crossover has of course been the Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games series, but maybe a switch from the trend could be coming soon. There have been six installments in the Olympic Games crossover, which could mean we're in for something new. A combat game could be a good choice, as fans were able to see Sonic arrive at Super Smash Bros. Brawl back in 2008. Maybe even a tag team adventure could be in store in the future. For now, these two new games will do just fine.

Early thoughts on Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Sonic Superstars have been quite positive. However, Mario's game could have an edge after being called what could be the greatest game of the year. Sonic Superstars will be available on October 17th, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder follows it on October 20th.

