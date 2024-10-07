ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 9: Artem Vakhitov vs. Islem Masraf continues with a fight between Mario Pinto and Lucas Camacho in the heavyweight division. Pinto is an undefeated prospect who’s won all eight of his fights coming into his Contender Series debut meanwhile, Camacho also is undefeated winning all six of his professional bouts as he comes into his appearance on this week’s episode of the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Pinto-Camacho prediction and pick.

Mario Pinto (8-0) is a heavyweight prospect that has won all eight of his wins in his professional career with five of those eight wins coming by finish. He is the reigning and defending Levels Fight League heavyweight champion most recently defending his title for a second time when he defeated Kasim Arias via unanimous decision. Pinto will be looking to remain unbeaten and secure his UFC contract when he takes on Lucas Camacho on Tuesday night.

Lucas Camacho (6-0) is also an undefeated heavyweight prospect who’s won all six of his professional bouts with five of those six wins coming inside the distance. He’s coming off his third knockout victory in his last fight against Carlos Sena. Camacho will be looking to stay undefeated and secure his spot on the UFC roster when he takes on Mario Pinto on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Mario Pinto-Lucas Camacho Odds

Mario Pinto: -660

Lucas Camacho: +420

Why Mario Pinto Will Win

Mario Pinto is poised to secure a decisive victory over Lucas Camacho in Week 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series, likely earning himself a coveted UFC contract in the process. The undefeated Brazilian prospect brings an impressive 8-0 record to the cage, showcasing his well-rounded skillset and finishing ability.

Pinto’s crisp striking and superior footwork will be key factors in this matchup. His ability to control distance and pick apart opponents from range should neutralize Camacho’s aggressive style. Pinto’s precise counter-striking will likely frustrate Camacho, leading to openings for significant damage.

While both fighters are well-versed on the ground, Pinto’s grappling pedigree gives him a distinct edge. His seamless transitions and suffocating top control will make it difficult for Camacho to mount any meaningful offense from his back. Pinto’s submission threat will keep Camacho defensive, allowing him to rack up control time and potentially secure a finish.

Pinto’s experience in high-pressure situations and unblemished record demonstrates his mental fortitude. This composure will be crucial in the Contender Series environment, where UFC contracts are on the line. Pinto’s ability to stick to his game plan and adapt mid-fight will ultimately overwhelm Camacho.

Mario Pinto’s technical superiority, coupled with his finishing instinct, will not only lead him to victory but also catch Dana White’s eye, securing him a spot on the UFC roster.

Why Lucas Camacho Will Win

Lucas “Lucao” Camacho is set to make a significant impact in Week 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series, likely securing a UFC contract with a victory over Mario Pinto. The undefeated Portuguese heavyweight brings a perfect 6-0 record to the cage, showcasing his finishing prowess and well-rounded skill set.

Camacho’s striking acumen will be a key factor in this matchup. With three knockouts in his six victories, he has demonstrated his ability to end fights on the feet. His power and precision should pose significant problems for Pinto, potentially leading to a highlight-reel finish.

While both fighters are competent on the ground, Camacho’s submission skills give him an edge. With two submission victories on his record, he presents a constant threat in grappling exchanges. This versatility will keep Pinto guessing and potentially create openings for a finish.

Camacho’s experience fighting in LFA, a prominent regional promotion, has prepared him well for the Contender Series spotlight. This exposure to high-level competition will prove invaluable against Pinto, who has primarily competed in smaller promotions.

Lucas Camacho’s combination of knockout power, submission skills, and big-show experience make him the favorite to not only defeat Mario Pinto but also impress Dana White enough to earn a UFC contract. His well-rounded game and finishing ability align perfectly with what the UFC seeks in heavyweight prospects.

Final Mario Pinto-Lucas Camacho Prediction & Pick

In this compelling Contender Series matchup, Mario Pinto and Lucas Camacho are set to deliver an explosive encounter that will captivate both fans and UFC brass alike. Pinto’s technical striking and grappling prowess will be tested against Camacho’s raw power and finishing instinct. The fight is likely to be a back-and-forth affair, with both fighters having moments of success. However, Pinto’s superior footwork and ability to control distance may prove to be the deciding factor. Look for Pinto to weather early storms from Camacho, gradually taking control of the fight with his more diverse skill set. Ultimately, Pinto should secure a hard-fought decision victory or late stoppage, earning himself a UFC contract in the process.

Final Mario Pinto-Lucas Camacho Prediction & Pick: Mario Pinto (-660)