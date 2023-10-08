During his Screen Talk at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday, Martin Scorsese gave his message amid the streaming era. The legendary director asserted that the entertainment industry is undergoing a “period of reinventing” cinema. He, then, urged young filmmakers to use new technology for noble purposes. Rather than merely producing what he referred to as “content.”

When questioned by director Edgar Wright about his role as a spokesperson for the current state of cinema, Scorsese humorously responded, “I didn't want to be the last line of defense.”

Martin Scorsese also acknowledged the streaming era, emphasizing that it need not adhere to the conventions of the past century. Although, he expressed uncertainty about the future of cinema. For him, it's because generations perceive the world differently due to fragmented technologies. With that, he urged filmmakers to rethink their storytelling approaches.

Scorsese also stressed the importance of retaining a space for “serious” films in theaters amid the dominance of franchise movies. He highlighted the unique communal experience of watching a film with an audience. But also the challenges in achieving this today.

In response to the rise of filmmakers being labeled as “content providers,” Scorsese humorously replied. “Content is something you eat and you throw away,” adding: “But if you want to have an experience which can enrich your life, it’s different.”

Currently, Scorsese is promoting his latest film based on David Grann's book, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” It features Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone. It explores the government's investigation into the mysterious murders of Osage tribe members in 1920s Oklahoma. The film will be in U.S. theaters on October 20 through Apple and Paramount Pictures.