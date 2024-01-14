Despite reports claiming it would be quietly canceled, Marvel Studios' Wonder Man series looks alive and well as filming resumes.

Between a rocky 2023 at the box office and with critics, two major Hollywood strikes, and off-set issues for some actors, there have been plenty of questions about the future of multiple upcoming Marvel Studios projects. One of those projects was the planned Wonder Man series for Disney+ as reports began circulating the series may be quietly canceled following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but it appears that will not be the case.

The upcoming Disney+ series resumed filming in early January to kick off 2024, with multiple set pictures finding their way onto social media on Friday according to ComicBookMovie. The images seemingly confirmed that Wonder Man will be the name of a franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a prop set akin to what fans would typically see at a Marvel Studios premiere.

I thought they canceled #wonderman but they are filming outside my job 😳#wandamaximof you are getting a new man 😯 pic.twitter.com/y5WLWu4fAf — Duglitas (@douglaszaldaaa) January 12, 2024

Author Joanna Robinson, who penned MCU: Reign of Marvel Studios, claimed in October 2023 she was told Marvel Studios would be “trashing” Wonder Man despite production already starting in April 2023. Robinson's statements also followed a massive shakeup at Marvel Studios' TV division between a change in production philosophy and a creative overhaul to Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel’s Wonder Man being filmed at Westwood pic.twitter.com/EABbGCzQo8 — Doom (@doomedislander) January 12, 2024

Wonder Man will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, the titular hero and Hollywood star the show will center on. Ben Kingsley is also set to return to the MCU as failed actor Trevor Slattery, who was last seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Additional names attached to the show include Ed Harris as Simon Williams' agent, Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka Grim Reaper, and Lauren Glazier in an unannounced role.

The series will reportedly be part of the new Marvel Spotlight banner, which debuted as part of Marvel Studios' Disney+ and Hulu series Echo.

Wonder Man back to filming! Here’s a peek at the awesome logo and title font. #WonderMan pic.twitter.com/OYNwLFNZ8e — The Spaceman (@GothicHeros) January 13, 2024

Wonder Man is in production and does not have a targeted release date announced.