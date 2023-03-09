The Maryland football program has hired ex-Michigan and Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the team announced in a Thursday release.

Josh Gattis, a former Broyles award winner as an offensive coordinator for the Michigan football program, was fired after one season with the Miami Hurricanes. According to ESPN, Miami took ninth place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 367.9 total yards per game, fifth place with 239.8 passing yards per game and tenth place with 23.6 points per game.

Maryland also brought former Texas State football defensive coordinator Zac Spavital aboard as the new safeties coach. He took up a spot as a defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator for the Houston Cougars from 2008-14.

Miami ranked 97th in total offense. The Hurricanes went 5-7 in Mario Cristobal’s first season with the program.

“The additions of (Josh Gattis) and (Zac Spavital) really bolsters our already strong coaching staff,” said Terps head coach Mike Locksley. “Josh and I have a strong relationship and a proven track record of working together to produce a potent offense. He and I share many of the same philosophies and it should be a very smooth transition.

“Zac comes to us with a history of being part of defenses that have a tremendous amount of success, especially when it comes to being aggressive and taking the ball away. He’s worked with some really strong football minds during his career and we’re excited about what he brings to our staff and how he’ll be able to develop our players.”

The Hurricanes hired former Houston offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to take up the mantle once held by Josh Gattis in February. Dawson spent four seasons at Houston after being hired as the football team’s tight ends coach in 2019 under head coach Dana Holgorsen before being promoted to his previous role with the Cougars in 2020.