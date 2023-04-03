A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It’s Masters week. All eyes will be on the upcoming golf action down at Augusta National Golf Club which kicks off this Thursday. But unlike previous Masters Tournament editions, this one feels a whole lot different because this will be the first time that former PGA TOUR players will be vying for the Green Jacket after bolting for the breakaway LIV Golf.

For LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, seeing one of the players from his league come out on top with the Green Jacket will be a huge win for the Saudi-backed organization. But that’s not all that Norman is salivating to see in the coming weekend. According to Norman, LIV players have an interesting plan to celebrate a win by one of the league’s competitors.

“They’ve said that if one of them wins then the other 17 will hang around and be there to congratulate him around the 18th green,” Norman said, via James Corrigan of The Telegraph. “Could you imagine what a scene that would be, all these players hugging the winner. You only see things like that in the Ryder Cup, although it’s happening in our events more and more”

LIV Golf has an 18-man contingent set to compete at the 2023 Masters Tournament, namely Phil Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Mito Peirera, Joaquin Niemann, Abe Ancer, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, and Louis Oosthuizen.

Among LIV Golf players who are former champions of the Masters Tournament are Mickelson, Reed, Johnson, Schwartzel, and Watson.