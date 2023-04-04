Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

American golfer Tiger Woods sent a bold message to his opponents ahead of the 2023 Masters at Augusta National, according to a Tuesday tweet from TWLEGION.

“Whether I’m a threat or not, who knows,” Woods said. “People probably didn’t think I was a threat in ’19 either and that turned out ok.”

Tiger Woods’s completion of a comeback in the 2019 Masters netted him his first major win in 11 years, a comeback that sparked comments from NBA Hall-of-Fame guard Michael Jordan following the win.

“I took two years off to play baseball, but nothing like that,” Michael Jordan told David Aldridge of The Athletic. “I’m pretty sure he questioned himself, whether he could get it back, and he had to put a lot of work in. But he took it head-on. He had to change his game; he had to change his perspective a little bit. To me, it was the greatest comeback I’ve ever seen.”

Tiger Woods has earned five green jackets throughout his career, taking four wins from 1997-2005 before completing his comeback in 2019. The 15-time major championship winner won the PGA Championship four times, U.S. Open three times and the Open Championship on three occasions in dominant runs from 1999-2008.

Tiger Woods has only played in one event in the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season. He finished with a T-45 in The Genesis Invitational last February, getting an ovation after finishing with a par on 18, which kept him under par for the tournament.

“(I’m) just very lucky and very thankful,” Woods said in a February interview with Amanda Balionis Renner of CBS Sports.

The 2023 Masters Tournament will start on Thursday, April 6 and will conclude on Sunday, April 9, according to USA Today. It will occur at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. ESPN will broadcast coverage starting at 3-7:30 p.m. E.T. on Thursday and Friday.