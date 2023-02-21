New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton spoke about how he felt about Aaron Judge returning to the team, and he said that he wasn’t surprised, via Marly Rivera of ESPN.

“It wasn’t a surprise, you know how much he loves this place, you know how much New York loves him so I think it’s a match made in Heaven,” Giancarlo Stanton said, via Rivera.

Stanton was happy that his teammate Judge signed back, along with the rest of the team.

“It was a good buzz, you know everyone enjoying what he was going to do,” Stanton said, via Rivera.

Aaron Judge signed a nine-year $360 million contract to remain with the Yankees. He and Stanton should be two of the most important players in the Yankees lineup this season. That has been the case since Stanton was traded to the Yankees from the Miami Marlins before the 2018 season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is said to be considering a new outfield alignment at times this season, as he wants Stanton to specifically play right field in Yankee Stadium. In the new alignment, Judge would play left field for the games that Stanton plays in right field, with Harrison Bader playing center field. That would open up the designated hitter spot for other players who would normally be on the bench.

The key for Stanton in his age 33 season will be remaining healthy. He played 139 games in 2021, which most Yankees fans would sign up for, but he played 110 games last season and his play was impacted by injuries for large stretches of the season.

A healthy Judge and Stanton usually means good things for the Yankees, and Aaron Boone hopes he can pencil both of them into the lineup many times this season.