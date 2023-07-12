It's easy to forget that while actors inhabit the roles they take on, they're still human. Matt Damon is no exception as he recently revealed that a certain role sent him into depression.

During an appearance on Jake's Takes ahead of the premiere of Oppenheimer, Damon said that he “fell into a depression” in the midst of production on a certain film.

“Without naming any particular movies… sometimes you find yourself in a movie that you know, perhaps, might not be what you had hoped it would be, and you're still making it,” Damon said.

He continued, “And I remember halfway through production and you've still got months to go and you've taken your family somewhere, you know, and you've inconvenienced them, and I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about like, what have I done?”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He then spoke about how his wife pulled him out of his funk. “She just said, ‘We're here now',” Damon revealed. “You know, and it was like… I do pride myself, in a large part because of her, at being a professional actor and what being a professional actor means is you go and you do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely everything, even in what you know is going to be a losing effort. And if you can do that with the best possible attitude, then you're a pro, and she really helped me with that.”

Matt Damon didn't name any specific films, but like any actor, he's had ups and downs. It's great to see that he's been on fire in recent years, though, as he starred in both the Nike drama Air and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.