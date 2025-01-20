Matty Healy is breaking his silence about releasing new music that references his previous relationship with Taylor Swift. On Sunday, Jan. 19, the U.S. Sun reported that the 1975 band in which Healy is the frontman will deliver their sixth studio album this year. While a name for the project has not been announced — nor has a release date — Billboard reports that there's a possibility the album will be titled God Has Entered My Body.

The song in question might be the title track that references Swift containing the lyrics: “Keep your head up Princess, your tiara is falling.”

An insider told the outlet that they believe the lyrics are in reference to Healy's romance with Swift. The pop rock band frontman has noted several times in the past that he does not like to call out his past love interests directly.

“Everyone at the studio thought this was about Matty’s fling with Taylor and their fleeting romance,” the insider said, adding, “Matty will never publicly comment on his relationships, but he lets his deepest feelings out in his songs and gets everything off his chest.

The 1975 frontman is not active on social media but he does have a verified Reddit account and reacted to the rumor that he might have some songs about Swift on the new album.

“Huge if true,” Healy wrote from his official account.

This is not the first time Healy has been vague when referencing Swift. Last year, he made a nod to his brief romance with Swift on the Doomscroll podcast.

“Last year, I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons,” he said.

“I think that a lot of artists become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that [in their music,]” he added as he potentially teasing that fans might get answered about their failed romance in new music.

The 1975 — which also includes Ross MacDonald, Adam Hann, and George Daniel — has big plans for 2025 as they will be back with new live performances which gives them a chance to debut new music.

“With the band set to headline Glastonbury, a new album dropping in the summer makes perfect sense for them, so they can capitalize on the performance and have some new material,” the insider said.

Have Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Moved On?

Swift and Healy decided to go their separate ways in June 2023 after a brief romance. The two originally met in 2014 when Swift attended a 1975 concert with Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez. Swift and Healy met backstage and exchanged numbers. In 2023, they decided to give romance a shot but it ultimately did not work out.

“They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

“Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship,” they added, referencing Swift's split from Joe Alwyn in April 2023.

Both musicians are now in serious relationships. Healy proposed to his girlfriend model Gabbriette Bechtel in June 2024 after they sparked dating rumors in September 2023.

Swift on the other hand is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Cruel Summer singer and athlete began dating in the summer of 2023 and fueled romance rumors in September 2023 when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game.