The Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings will be featured on TNT in an important matchup for the Western Conference standings. As of this writing, the teams are tied for seventh place and sit half a game back of the Phoenix Suns to get the guaranteed playoff spot. Both teams will be in the second game of a back-to-back, as the Mavericks are in Utah, and the Kings host the 76ers on Monday night. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Kings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Mavericks have won seven of the last eight games, including victories over the Nuggets, Warriors, and Heat. Many were skeptical about how it would work with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but the pair have been seemingly incident-free this season and showing they can be contenders in the Western Conference. With 11 games left in the regular season, the Mavericks look to be at the very least in the seventh vs. eighth play-in matchup, putting them in a great spot to contend for a playoff run.
The Kings are still contenders in the West, winning seven of their last ten games. They have wins over the Magic and Bucks over the last seven, showing they also have the talent to compete. The Western Conference will be an all-out battle in the playoffs this season, and these two teams have as good of a chance as any to take on the Eastern Conference champions.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Mavericks-Kings Odds
Dallas Mavericks: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +100
Sacramento Kings: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -118
Over: 236 (-114)
Under: 236 (-106)
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Kings
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Mavericks also covered the spread over their recent run, with seven in their last eight. The team was favored in seven games and couldn't cover when they beat the Spurs by six as nine-point favorites. The rest have been convincing wins that show the Mavericks are rounding into form at the correct time. The Kings have been the opposite, winning seven of their last ten games but covering just five. Their recent form has been even worse, going 2-3 against the spread in their past five.
There is an obvious reason why the Mavericks have been winning by wide margins and the Kings haven't been able to run away with games recently. The Mavericks have made massive improvements in their defensive game, allowing just 106.8 points per game over the last five. The Kings are in the bottom half in scoring offense, averaging just 109.2 points.
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Mavericks' defensive play has made their offense take a backseat. The Mavs were a top-ten offense all season, but over their last five games, they are 15th, averaging just 112.2 points per game. The Kings, like the Mavs, have emphasized defense, allowing just 102.8 points per game over the same span.
Final Mavericks-Kings Prediction & Pick
Both these teams have been playing some of their best defensive basketball recently. They emphasized their defensive play and have become top-ten units in the league. This move to defensive basketball has taken some heat away from their top-ten offenses, which puts us in a great position to take the under in this meeting. The oddsmakers will be reluctant to make the total low here, fearing their explosive offenses having big nights. However, this is a game that both teams have to win and they will stick with what has worked recently and play a more defensive style. Take this game to go under.
Final Mavericks-Kings Prediction & Pick: Under 236 (-106)